Former World No.1 Amateur Withdraws From Butterfield Bermuda Championship Minutes Before Tee Time

There's been a late withdrawal from the Butterfield Bermuda Championship with Gordon Sargent pulling out just before teeing off in the first round.

Just over an hour before Sargent was due to tee off in the 8:39am ET group at Port Royal Golf Course, the PGA Tour revealed news of his withdrawal.

Four-time PGA Tour winner Scott Piercy was on the alternate list and available to replace Sargent in the field at short notice.

Sargent spent a total of 41 weeks as No.1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking in 2023 and 2024 before turning pro in June this year.

The big-hitting Alabama native qualified for the pro ranks from PGA Tour University in October 2023, but returned to college to complete his senior year at Vanderbilt.

The 22-year-old has played in 10 PGA Tour events since turning pro in June, missing the cut in four of them and also withdrawing from the Bank of Utah Championship in October.

Sargent cited a hand injury for pulling out during the second round at Black Desert Resort, but no reason was given for his late withdrawal in Bermuda.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Field update for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship: Gordon Sargent WD prior to his first round.Scott Piercy replaces Sargent in the 8:39 a.m. grouping.November 13, 2025

Sargent, the 2023 Mark H. McCormack Medal winner, hasn't really taken the PGA Tour by storm as yet, with T24 finish at the Isco Championship in June his best result to date.

He's down at 205 in the FedEx Cup standings as a result, but his exemption runs until the end of the 2026 season thanks to his PGA Tour University record.

The Bermuda Championship is the penultimate tournament on the FedEx Cup Fall schedule, as players scramble to secure PGA Tour cards for 2026.

As part of the Aon Next 10, players who finished between 51st and 60th in the FedEx Cup standings after the fall series will get places in two early Signature Events next year - the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational.