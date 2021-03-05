Get to know the former Houston Open champion, Lanto Griffin, a little better.

16 Things You Didn’t Know About Lanto Griffin

American Lanto Griffin continues to establish himself on the PGA Tour, with his best season to date coming in 2020.

Having just qualified from the Korn Ferry Tour in 2019, Griffin managed to finish 18th in the FedEx Cup standings. This was thanks to four top 10 finishes, including victory at the Houston Open.

With Griffin becoming a regular performer on the Tour, get to know him here.

1. Lanto Griffin was born 15th June 1988 in Mount Shasta, California.

2. Griffin’s parents were both hippies, with Griffin being named after a spiritual master (Lord Lanto).

3. The American moved to Blacksburg, Virginia when he was still a toddler.

4. Griffin took up the game when he was eight-years-old, after being given a set of clubs by his father.

5. When he was 12, Griffin was offered an honorary membership at Blacksburg Country Club by head professional, Steve Prater. It came on the day that Griffin’s dad had passed away due to a brain tumour.

6. His hobbies include watching baseball and cooking. Due to his upbringing, Griffin has never eaten red meat.

7. Griffin completed his education at Virginia Commonwealth University and turned professional shortly afterwards in 2010.

8. The American’s first professional event was the Hooters Winter Series. He earned $975 from the tournament, which just about covered his $950 entry fee.

9. In 2015 & 16, Griffin played on the PGA Tour LatinoAmerica, claiming one victory.

10. The American actually considered quitting the game, after racking up debt whilst competing on the minor tours.

11. Griffin’s biggest payday came when he was caddying for Will Wilcox at the Greenbrier Classic. Wilcox finished fourth that week, earning a $20,000 cheque for Griffin.

12. During the COVID pandemic, Griffin and his long time girlfriend, Maya, fostered and adopted a dog called Troy.

13. Griffin had a rocky start to his PGA Tour career. Securing his card for the 2017-18 season, he finished 171st in the FedEx Cup and had to go back to the Korn Ferry Tour.

14. In 2020, the American established the Lanto Griffin Charitable Gift Trust, which assists families battling devastating or terminal illnesses who cannot afford to support their own needs. The Trust also provides support for disadvantaged youth, so they can excel in sports with a goal of receiving college scholarships.

15. Griffin earned his PGA Tour card for a second time in 2019. That season, he went on to win on his 33rd Tour start at the Houston Open.

16. The American’s sponsors include Titleist, FootJoy, Dormie Network, IES and Galvin Green. Griffin uses a full bag of Titleist clubs.