Creator Classic Scores: Golf Influencers Take On TPC Sawgrass Ahead Of The Players

TISHA ALYN QUAD I told you earlier that she had hit a ball from the penalty area into the water and she's just ended up with a quadruple bogey at the 15th. She's gone from T2 to 9th. Ouch. It means that Soly is now solo-3rd and inside the playoff spots.

TRENT DROPS TO +16 He makes a triple at the 15th and he is now 16-over-par. Not quite sure how that happened. A fan yells "Let's go Trent" and he duly acknowledges them with a big smile.

GRANT HORVAT'S BIRDIE ON 13... New solo leader at the Creator Classic 😁@GrantHorvatGolf from DEEP📷 https://t.co/LImgck2c2J pic.twitter.com/L0BrJ5eAUrMarch 12, 2025

ROGER STEELE DROPS BACK The big-hitter found water off the tee on 14 and he's just holed a beautiful downhill, left-to-righter to save double. He drops back to +4.

SOLY FOR ANOTHER PAR... Chris Solomon holes another clutch par putt! That's his fourth consecutive par and he's now in good shape to make the final playoff.

TRENT FINDS THE GREEN We've just seen Trent Ryan hit a golf shot for the first time in a good while and he's hit a lovely iron shot into the 15th. He and caddie Frankie are absolutely buzzing with that.

TISHA ALYN IN TROUBLE ON 15 I believe Alyn has hit a shot from inside the penalty area into the water so she's currently getting a ruling on where to take a drop. She's +1 at the moment but looks set to make a double bogey or worse by the looks of it.

BIG MOVES IN THE FINAL GROUP ON 13 Horvat now has a two-stroke lead after George Bryan makes bogey. Wesley Bryan has just made double at the 13th to fall back to +4, while Fat Perez also falls to +4.

HUGE HORVAT BIRDIE! Grant Horvat holes from around 30ft from just off the fringe at the 13th! He's the first player under-par today.

TRENT NOW 10 BACK OF 2ND-LAST The Fore Play man is now 13-over-par after 5 holes and he's 10 shots adrift of Fat Perez and Gabby Golf Girl in T8th.

ANOTHER MISS FROM WESLEY Wesley Bryan flails it out well right on 13 into the fans. Not great. Fat Perez has just flown the green on the par 3 with a fairway wood.

'THAT SCARED ME' Grant Horvat just hit a nice 5-iron onto the edge of the 13th and had a chorus of "LIGHT THE CANDLE" just after impact. "That scared me," he says as his playing partners giggle. Dan Rapaport reports that the vibes in this final group are very good.

WESLEY BRYAN +2 The 2017 RBC Heritage champion is two-over after three holes now and has some work to do to make the top-three playoff on 17. I'm actually very excited to see these 10 competitors take on 17 in front of large galleries - surely there's going to be a fair few water balls.

SOLY FINDING HIS FEET The No Laying Up podcast host rolls in another lovely putt inside 10ft and he's just gone par-par-par after that double bogey start. Good bounce back.

TRENT'S OPENING TEE SHOT... "Fore!" Trent Ryan, everybody. Cultural icon. 47 “fore” calls and we all agree, under the circumstances, he crushed it. I would’ve hit it 200 yards right. #creatorclassic pic.twitter.com/ibmMHda5JLMarch 12, 2025

THOUGHTS SO FAR... I must say I am enjoying this Creator Classic. The coverage is never going to be perfect but we're starting to see more shots and the on-course interviews are entertaining. I think Frankie, on the bag for Trent, just did a Fireball shot on camera and the Fore Play duo are in great spirits. Horvat and the Bryan bros look to be playing the best and most confident golf. And this is certainly showing just how good the world's best golfers are. The majority of the players are all around scratch handicaps and they're certainly struggling. Trent is, I believe, a 15-handicapper and he's 10-over after four holes so what would a regular golfer shoot at TPC Sawgrass? We're finding that out.

TRENT IN GOOD SPIRITS "I actually feel OK. My nerves were real heavy on the 1st tee," he tells Spiranac. "It's a hard golf course for sure. I've got my guy Frankie here and we're getting through it."

GABBY GOLF GIRL BOGEY ON 12 That's a poor bogey from 55 yards out as the 17-year-old three-putts from inside 15ft. Also Trent has now dropped to 10-over-par after four holes.

BIG PAR SAVE ON 13 Berkshire saves par on 13 after missing the par 3 green to the left. Great putt from a good 20ft. Soly holes another good par at 12 to stay two-over.

BERKSHIRE'S BIG MISS Remember I said he hit it MILES right earlier on 12? This was his drive... Juuuuuuust a bit outside for co-leader 👉 @KyleBerkshire 📺 https://t.co/LImgck1Edb pic.twitter.com/lRG3AMeZ7OMarch 12, 2025

TRENT'S STRUGGLES CONTINUE I believe he's just about to double the par 3 13th and drop to eight-over-par after four holes. He has a big smile on his face though so it's good to see he's still enjoying himself.

GABBY GOLF GIRL STILL TAKING THINGS VERY SERIOUSLY... Gabby and her dad had a long conversation over a 55 yard pitch into the 12th. She hit a lovely shot but even the commentary picked up on how long player and caddie took in discussions there. Tron from No Laying Up commented on her pace of play earlier... Gabby Golf Girl’s pace of play is a *problem*March 12, 2025

COVERAGE COMING UNDER FIRE We seem to be missing quite a lot of shots here - I think I've only seen Trent once or twice for example and plenty of shots are being missed. X seems to be unhappy with the lack of shots and the number of on-course interviews. Few holes on…bit rough. Just mic the creators up https://t.co/Ftony0LRu0March 12, 2025 Trying my hardest to not complain about the coverage at the Creator Classic butMarch 12, 2025 I want to tweet about how horrendous the coverage is for the Creator Classic is and then realized the jokes on me.March 12, 2025

GABBY GOLF GIRL IS TAKING THIS SERIOUS The 17-year-old has her dad on the bag and they are talking through every shot like a tour pro would. She finds the fairway on 12 courtesy of another lovely drive.

TISHA BIRDIES 12 Superb birdie there on the short par 4 thanks to a lovely right-to-left putt that she's managed to roll in.

BERKSHIRE DOUBLE The long drive king has somehow doubled the 12th, the short par 4 that he attempted to drive. That's not ideal and drops him back to two-over.

TRENT SHANK Things went a little sideways on 11 for Trent. Nothing to worry about. PSA if you’re out there, head on a swivel! pic.twitter.com/s2bN7Wx2tKMarch 12, 2025

SOLY ON 11 The No Laying Up man has holed a good 10-footer on the 11th to remain at two-over. That should settle the nerves.

BERKSHIRE ON 11 After a 354 yard drive, he has over 70 yards into the short par 4 after blocking his drive miles right. His wedge shot comes up just short. Gabby Golf Girl taps in at 11 to start bogey-bogey.

HORVAT ON THE NERVES: "I have never felt my heart beat that fast," Horvat says. "I think that's the most people I've ever hit in front of. It was a great par to start out. "It's opening my eyes to how thick the rough gets and hard they make the conditions."

MORE TROUBLE FOR PEREZ Fat Perez hits his second consecutive snap hook on the 11th. Could be in more danger. Luckily for him it is a par 5 so he may be able to advance it up the fairway and make his 5.

FAT PEREZ DOUBLES THE OPENING HOLE The Bob Does Sports man made a six after hooking his first drive. Wesley Bryan makes an opening bogey after finding the fairway bunker.

BERKSHIRE GOES FOR THE GREEN ON 12 From 360 yards... it's MILES right.

A LOOK AT THE CROWD FOR TRENT'S OPENING DRIVE Eternal take: if you stand here when a 15 handicap is teeing off you shouldn’t be allowed to vote pic.twitter.com/DSoq9WqrUjMarch 12, 2025

HORVAT ALMOST CHIPS IN Horvat hits a stunning little chip from just off the back, left of the green that checks up and he easily taps in for par. He and the Bryan Bros look to have started off the most confident here. George Bryan is also in for par after a brilliant two-putt from long range.

KYLE BERKSHIRE'S SECOND HOLE Shot 1: 350 yards down the middle Shot 2: Pulled way left onto another tee box Shot 3: Lovely wedge shot to 15ft Shot 4: In the hole - birdie!

TRENT DROPS BACK The Fore Play member has doubled the 11th so he's now five-over-par after two holes.

FIGHTING TALK FROM BRYAN AND STEELE A little banter between competitors never hurt 😂Right @RogerSteeleJr and @WesleyBryanGolf? pic.twitter.com/VyrbauGxaaMarch 12, 2025

PEREZ IN TROUBLE ON THE OPENING HOLE FP is taking a drop after hooking his drive well left. He'll bite your hand off for a bogey. No Laying Up's Chris Solomon doubled the 1st, it has been confirmed. Roger Steele and Gabby Golf Girl both bogeyed, so nobody in the first two groups parred the opening hole.

FINAL GROUP UNDERWAY Massive gallery for this group. Grant Horvat, who gets a huge reception from the fans, pushes his drive up the right and just misses the fairway. Wesley Bryan, who has played in The Players twice and is of course a PGA Tour winner, pulls his drive into the bunker left. George Bryan just misses the fairway like Grant, where the rough looks to be very thick. Fat Perez hooks it left into the trees.

SPIETH GIVING SOME PRE-GAME ADVICE TO TRENT RYAN: Jordan Spieth: “hey, on 17 just club down and swing hard, you got it” pic.twitter.com/2l3LC2VC6XMarch 12, 2025

CURRENTLY 45,000 VIEWERS Big numbers on the YouTube live stream right now. Large galleries too. Why didn't the PGA Tour do this years ago? It definitely seems like something we'll continue to see more of (there are two more Creator Classics lined up for this year)

BERKSHIRE WITH DRIVER ON 11 Wow, he went for that. The three-time World Long Drive champion carries it 347 yards (!) straight down the middle of the fairway.

TRENT TRIPLED THE OPENING HOLE Ouch. The Fore Play man made a seven on the opening hole and has work to do over the next seven holes to remain within touching distance.

ALYN ALSO BOGEYS Tisha Alyn also bogeys the 1st, like Berkshire. Not sure how Trent is getting on but he is also struggling for bogey... I think.

SECOND GROUP UNDERWAY The big-hitting Roger Steele goes left with a fairway wood. Soly from No Laying Up appears to hit a snap-hook left that bounces off of a tree to the joy of the crowd. Gabby Golf Girl finds the fairway with a piped drive. Up on the green, Kyle Berkshire has just tapped in for bogey.

GEORGE BRYAN FAVORITE FOR THE TITLE (Thanks to these mock odds) We're back again with our Creator Classic Rankings ...And this time we've added (very fake and not bettable) odds!Let us explain: https://t.co/8ICO5yP04N pic.twitter.com/mWhy5OBMrfMarch 12, 2025

TRICKY START FOR TRENT Trent was apparently happy to just get it off the tee according to on-course reporter Paige Spiranac and he's found a bunker with his 2nd shot. Spiranac says the 1st group were all very nervous on the 1st tee, with Alyn saying she couldn't feel her hands.

JAY MONAHAN IN THE HOUSE The PGA Tour commissioner, who held a 50+ minute press conference yesterday, is out on the 1st tee to take in the atmosphere.

BIG CROWDS FOR THE OPENING GROUP WHO GET US UNDERWAY We're ready to go here and there's a huge gallery surrounding the 10th tee. Three-time World Long Drive champion Kyle Berkshire is first to get us underway on the dogleg-left par 4. Berkshire pulls an iron shot well left into the trees. Barstool Sports' Trent Ryan, who made it into the field via Barstool's qualifier, slices his drive right into the trees on the other side of the fairway. Tisha Alyn, a former collegiate and Epson Tour player, splits the fairway with a beautiful drive.

TODAY'S ORDER OF PLAY... 4.15pm ET: Kyle Berkshire, Trent Ryan, Tisha Alyn

4.27pm ET: Roger Steele, Soly, Gabby Golf Girl

4.39pm ET: Grant Horvat, Wesley Bryan, George Bryan, Fat Perez

A REMINDER OF THE FORMAT We've got a ten-player shootout over eight holes this afternoon at TPC Sawgrass, with the action taking place from holes 10-17. Once all groups have finished their eight holes, the top three competitors will battle it out in a sudden-death playoff on the 17th to crown the Creator Classic trophy.