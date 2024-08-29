Luke Kwon Finishes Top Of The Golf Influencers With Victory At Inaugural PGA Tour Creator Classic

The inaugural Creator Classic, featuring 16 golf influencers, has ended with Luke Kwon taking the title at East Lake.

The tournament was played over the back nine at the venue for the Tour Championship, with personalities including the Bryan Bros, Good Good members Garrett Clark, Brad Dalke and Sean Walsh, and Paige Spiranac in the field.

The players teed it up in four groups of four for eight holes of strokeplay, with the top four sure of progressing to a one-hole playoff.

Wesley and George Bryan, Tyler Toney and Gabby DeGasperis, aka 'Gabby Golfgirl,' were the first to test their abilities on the newly restored course. However, while they all made steady starts, Garrett Clark, a player in the second group to go out, set the early pace with a birdie on the 10th.

Soon, Clark fell back into the pack, and at the 12th (his third), Wesley Bryan took advantage with his first birdie of the day to move into a one-shot lead over brother George, Brad Dalke, Roger Steele and Sean Walsh.

Bryan had an eagle chance to go three-under on the par 5 13th as he found the green with his second shot. His 35-foot putt looked promising, but it fell short, leaving him to tap-in for birdie and move to two-under, one ahead of Steele.

Immediately afterwards, DeGasperis had her own eagle chance but, like Bryan, settled for birdie to move to one over.

All the while, at the other end of the leaderboard, Tyler Toney’s struggles with the rough had left him at five-over by the fifth hole.

Back on the 12th, Luke Kwon moved within two of the lead with his second birdie in succession to remain in contention. Then, on 13, Amiee Cho moved level with Steele at one-under with a beautiful chip-in for birdie.

At the same hole, Steele had a birdie putt to draw level with Bryan, but his effort lipped out to leave him one off the lead. That was quickly followed by a successful Walsh birdie putt as he joined Cho and Steele in a tie for second. Soon after, on the 14th, Dalke made a birdie to join the group.

Dalke then had a birdie putt to move level with Bryan on the island green 15th, but it drifted just right as he remained in the chasing pack. Bryan nearly dropped back with them on the 16th, but he came up clutch to save par, while back on the 14th, Micah Morris also moved to one-under with a birdie.

On the 17th, a wonderful second shot from Wesley Bryan almost moved him to four-under for eagle, but it missed by inches. He then missed his birdie putt to finish the strokeplay section on two-under, but more than enough to reach the playoff.

Wesley Bryan led for much of the way (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peter Finch was looking to become one of the other three to make the extra hole. He'd been solid throughout to move to one-under, and he made a crucial par putt on the 15th to remain in the running.

Roger Steele then produced the moment of the tournament with a superb 55-foot birdie putt on the 16th to tie the lead. Meanwhile, dragging himself into contention at one-under was Kwon, with three birdies in five holes. Finch then fell back to even with a bogey on the 16th, while Steele finished his strokeplay section with a bogey to move back to one-under.

With the final group about to tee it up on the 17th, Bryan, Steele, Walsh and Kwon held the four playoff spots, with only Kwon of the four yet to finish. In the end, he faced a nine-foot putt to make par and reach the playoff - he holed it.

With Bryan, Steele, Walsh and Kwon in the playoff, Bryan's tee shot at the 18th found the 10th fairway (which wasn't declared internal out of bounds for the event, unlike the Tour Championship). Walsh and Kwon followed suit, while only Steele decided to reach for the 18th fairway.

Roger Steele was one of 16 golf influencers competing (Image credit: Getty Images)

With his second shot from the rough to the left of the fairway, Steele stayed out of trouble with the newly extended lake to the right, as the others headed back towards the 18th green from the 10th fairway.

Steele then agonizingly rolled back off the green with his third, Bryan left himself a long putt for birdie, Walsh putted onto the green to leave himself a similar distance and Kwon hit his wedge shot to around six feet.

A delicate chip brought Steele to within a foot for his par, but it ultimately wasn't enough. Walsh left his birdie putt inches short and made par, Bryan missed his birdie putt left for the same result, but Kwon made no mistake to take the honors and become the first winner of an enthralling Creator Classic.

