20 Things You Didn't Know About Paige Spiranac

1. She was born in 1993 in Colorado and now lives in Arizona

2. She originally wanted to be an Olympic gymnast but turned to golf after injuring her knees

3. Spiranac is the most-followed golfer on Instagram, with her following even eclipsing that of Tiger Woods

4. She attended the University of Arizona before transferring to San Diego State University

5. She formerly competed on the Cactus Tour and won her first event in June 2016, defeating then-World No.1 amateur Hannah O'Sullivan in a playoff

6. The American attempted to qualify for the LPGA Tour in 2016 but failed to make it through Q-School

7. She made her Ladies European Tour debut at the 2015 Omega Dubai Ladies Classic after receiving a tournament invite

8. She made her second appearance at the Omega Dubai Ladies Classic in 2016, where she went on to make the cut and finish in a tie for 58th position

9. At the 2016 Omega Dubai Ladies Classic, Spiranac broke down in tears during a press conference after revealing the levels of hate and cyberbullying she had received



(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. That led her to begin working with anti-cyberbullying and online hate organisation Cybersmile

11. She retired from professional golf in December 2016

12. She appeared in the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue

13. She has also appeared on the front cover of Golf Digest

14. As a child, Paige Spiranac had a condition where her hair was falling out and she was also teased for looking like a boy. “I had a lot of health issues growing up,” Paige told the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. “On top of the hair condition, I had asthma and bad social anxiety. I was one weird little kid. So I know how it feels to be an outsider, how it feels to be bullied, to have no friends, to be that person no one wanted around.”

15. She made a hole-in-one in front of Gary Player during the 2021 Berenberg Invitational Pro-Am at GlenArbor Golf Club in New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

16. She was formerly sponsored by PXG and currently has ambassador roles with PointsBet Sportsbook and Shot Scope

17. She has a successful podcast called Playing A Round With Paige Renee

18. She married her now-husband Steven Tinoco in December 2018

Spiranac and Tinoco pictured in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

19. Her social media following grew after TotalFratMove.com wrote about her in 2015

20. As of January 2021, she has in excess of nine million followers across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook and YouTube