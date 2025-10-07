'Rain Squalls And Gusty Winds' - PGA Tour's Baycurrent Classic Set To Feel Effects Of Typhoon Halong

A week after the full effects of Storm Amy were felt during the DP World Tour's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, the PGA Tour is bracing itself for unfavorable weather conditions courtesy of Typhoon Halong at the Baycurrent Classic in Japan.

While no stoppages in play are expected at Yokohama Country Club, just outside Tokyo, the final afternoon of practice and first round of the tournament are forecast to experience rain and strong winds, with Thursday likely to be most affected.

The bulk of Wednesday is due to see light winds and only a 20% chance of rain as temperatures could reach as high as 78 degrees Fahrenheit, per the PGA Tour's first forecast on Tuesday.

But, as the day progresses, storm clouds are expected to gather and rain could fall during the evening once players have left the course.

If there is to be any disruption, which appears unlikely at this stage, it could occur on Thursday. The temperature is expected to drop to between 65 and 71 degrees, with 15-25mph winds during the day and gusts of up to 35mph once the edge of Typhoon Halong brushes the south side of Japan's Honshu island.

PGA Tour weather forecast ahead of the 2025 Baycurrent Classic (Image credit: PGA Tour)

Once that happens, there is expected to be an 80% chance of rainfall as roughly half an inch of water is predicted to drop.

The weather front began as a Tropical Storm in the Philippine Sea on Tuesday afternoon, Japan Time, before travelling north-west towards land and turning into a Category 1 Typhoon.

According to meteorologists, the Typhoon's path is expected to turn north-east - parallel with the coast - into Wednesday as it picks up strength. After that, meteorologists believe Typhoon Halong will reach Category 4 as it increases in size but moves east away from Tokyo.

Earlier in the week, PGA Tour pro, Michael Kim posted a picture of the physical Baycurrent Classic weather map available to players along with the caption: "Idk if I’ve ever seen a tropical storm map next to the weather forecast…"

Idk if I’ve ever seen a tropical storm map next to the weather forecast… 😅 pic.twitter.com/4Q0sGuw8FYOctober 6, 2025

According to the PGA Tour's latest official forecast, concern is low in terms of the tournament being halted, although players are likely to need their rain gear on day one.

The forecast read: "Typhoon Halong is forecast to pass approximately 150 miles south of Tokyo on Thursday.

"Yokohama is likely to see the outer bands of this typhoon which will bring rain squalls and gusty winds. The typhoon impacts will exit the area Thursday night with dry weather forecast on Friday."

Once the Typhoon has fully passed the area, weather conditions are predicted to be comfortable through the final three days of the tournament, with temperatures rising into the mid-high 70s and the chance of rain no greater than 10% as it stands.

The wind is expected to blow between 10-18mph between Friday and Sunday as gusts of up to 22mph occasionally come into effect.

Poor weather will not be a concern to Tony Finau, however, after the six-time PGA Tour winner withdrew from the Baycurrent Classic on Monday.

The limited-field event will feature the likes of Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa and Wyndham Clark, however, with Schauffele and Clark playing alongside Sweden's Alex Noren in the opening two rounds.