Heavy Rain Forces Cancellation Of LPGA Tour's Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

The LPGA Tour’s Walmart NW Arkansas Championship has been cancelled due to heavy rain.

The poor weather had affected the first three days of the tournament, with just the first round being completed and only eight groups able to play at least one hole of the second round.

Despite that, there had been hope that the second round could continue on Sunday, with a decision initially due to be made further on as to whether to cut the event to 36 holes or attempt to play 54 holes, either of which would qualify it as an official event.

However, there was another deluge overnight at Pinnacle Country Club, scuppering the possibility of any more play.

A statement published on the LPGA Tour’s social media platforms began: “The course received 3.25" of rain last night and after having assessed the golf course and consulted with our meteorologist and superintendent, the golf course is unplayable.

“Based on the weather forecast for the remainder of today and all day Monday and Tuesday, it is highly unlikely that 36 holes could be completed to make It an official event.”

“As a result, the decision has been made to cancel the remainder of the tournament, with only players' 18-hole score counting.”

"The tournament will be unofficial with no CME points awarded. More information about the purse distribution will come later today."

At the completion of the first round, Sarah Schmelzel co-led with Minami Katsu at eight under. While no CME points will be awarded, the statement went on to confirm that a generous prize money payout will still be distributed to the players, with every member of the field set to benefit.

Minami Katsu co-led with Sarah Schmelzel after the first round (Image credit: Getty Images)

It added: “For now, please know that our partners at Walmart and P&G have generously committed to pay out more than what's required in the event of a tournament cancellation.

“In addition, they've also committed to ensuring every player receives compensation regardless of where they stand on the leaderboard after 18 holes of play.”

The next event on the LPGA Tour schedule is the Lotte Championship, which begins on October 1st.