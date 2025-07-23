Multiple PGA Tour Winners Among Several 3M Open Withdrawals

As the PGA Tour starts to reach its business end of the season, a number of players are looking to claim the final remaining FedEx Cup points ahead of the Playoffs in a fortnight's time.

Certainly, there's still a lot to play for but, ahead of the 3M Open, which gets underway at TPC Twin Cities on the 24th July, a number of players have opted to withdraw from the penultimate PGA Tour event in the regulation season.

Taking place the week after The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, it may be the 8.5-hour flight time, or the 6-hour time difference, that has put some off, with the final men's Major of the year always a tricky test.

Brian Campbell and Thomas Detry, who both have victories on the PGA Tour this season and sit comfortably inside the top 50 of the FedEx Cup, withdrew on Saturday.

Alongside the pair, Ryan Gerard, who claimed his maiden PGA Tour victory at last week's Barracuda Championship, also withdrew on Saturday, with the American moving inside the top 30 of the FedEx Cup after several strong finishes in 2025.

Gerard celebrates his Barracuda Championship victory (Image credit: Getty Images)

Being replaced by Joseph Bramlett, Dylan Wu and Pierceson Coody, one notable player to be included in the field following multiple withdrawals is Haotong Li, who produced an excellent performance at The Open.

Finishing T4 at Royal Portrush, securing a spot at The Masters in the process, Li was one of the many names added to the 3M Open. These included Chez Reavie, Chesson Hadley, Carson Herron and Preston Stout, who made it in via sponsor exemptions.

After these names were added, three more players withdrew from the tournament in Minnesota, as Rikuya Hoshino pulled out and was replaced by Taylor Montgomery.

Last year's Texas Children's Houston Open winner, Stephan Jaeger, also withdrew on Monday, being replaced by Max Herendeen. The most recent withdrawal came in the form of Argentinian Alejandro Tosti, who was replaced by Ben Martin on Tuesday.