Does This New Speaker Mean More Golfers Will Be Turning Up The Sound On The Course?
They may divide opinion but golf speakers are trending upwards globally and the new Bushnell Wingman HD might just be the cream of the crop
There are a seemingly growing number of golfers that enjoy the multiple benefits of a golf GPS speaker - be it the ability to quickly hear key yardages or soak in your favorite tunes as you play.
If this sounds familiar then your experience on the course might have just got even better with the launch of the Bushnell Wingman HD. This new device replaces the Bushnell Wingman and combines GPS functionality and Bluetooth connectivity with a high-resolution 3.5” color touchscreen.
The result is a comprehensive feature suite that delivers accurate, customisable yardages to the front, middle and back of the green as well as up to six hazards per hole and 360° premium audio.
Golfers can expect clear and immersive sound from the two 15-watt speakers and passive radiators as well as the bi-directional speaker design. Dynamic audio adjustment controlled in the Bushnell Golf Mobile App compensates for noise as the speed of the cart increases. As well as key distances, golfers are able to see or hear the shot distance calculator and can also set up 1st tee intros, personal messages, and custom soundbites.
“The modern golfer expects more from their tech, and with Wingman HD we’re delivering the best of both worlds: precise distance info and powerful, elevated sound,” said Alfredo Marquez, GPS Product Manager at Bushnell Golf.
“Wingman HD is built for golfers who want to stay dialed in on every shot and keep vibes up from the first tee to the final putt.”
The Wingman HD is waterproof and dustproof (IPX67 rated) and equipped with Bushnell Golf’s integrated BITE magnetic cart mount, which also features on rangefinders like the Pro X3+ and Tour V6, to attach it easily and securely to the frame of a buggy. Connecting to the free app also unlocks full performance-tracking features like GreenView, HoleView, scoring and more.
Available from mid-October at select golf retailers, the Wingman HD will have an RRP of $199.99. We’ve got a sample to test on the way so be sure to check back to the Golf Monthly website for a full review very soon. Do you use a golf speaker? Let us know in the comments below!
Joel has worked in the golf industry for over 15 years covering both instruction and more recently equipment. He now oversees all equipment and video content at Golf Monthly, managing a team of talented and passionate writers and presenters in delivering the most thorough and accurate reviews, buying advice, comparisons and deals to help the reader or viewer find exactly what they are looking for.
One of his career highlights came when covering the 2012 Masters he got to play the sacred Augusta National course on the Monday after the tournament concluded, shooting a respectable 86 with just one par and four birdies. To date, his best ever round of golf is a 5-under 67 back in 2011. He currently plays his golf at Burghley Park Golf Club in Stamford, Lincs, with a handicap index of 3.1.
Joel's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Titleist GT3, 9°, Fujikura Ventus Black 6 S shaft.
Fairway wood: Titleist TSR3, 15°
Hybrid: Titleist TSi2, 18°
Irons: Titleist T150, 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54° and 58°
Putter: LAB Golf DF3
Ball: 2025 Titleist Pro V1x
