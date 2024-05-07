PGA Championship Field Finalized For Valhalla 2024
The PGA Championship has the largest field of all the Majors, with 156 players – here are the stars teeing it up at the Valhalla tournament
The second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, boasts arguably the strongest field in the men’s game – and it’s certainly the largest field of the four showpiece events, with 156 players set to tee it up at Valhalla.
The field is filled with former champions, the world’s top 100, Major winners over the last five years, special invites and others.
Unlike other Majors, the PGA Championship doesn’t include amateurs, although there are lesser-known players in the form of club pros, with the 20 low scorers in the last PGA Professional Championship eligible.
There are also 15 LIV Golf players in the field, including defending champion Brooks Koepka, who held off the challenge of Viktor Hovland in 2023 to win his fifth Major title at Oak Hill.
Koepka is a Major specialist, so there is every chance he will compete near the top of the leaderboard again, although surely the player many will expect to claim victory is Scottie Scheffler. He already has one Major title this year after victory at The Masters.
With Scheffler’s wife Meredith due to give birth imminently, there is a chance he will be a late withdrawal, but assuming he plays, the World No.1 will be hard to stop.
As ever, 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods will command much of the attention in his first appearance since finishing 60th at The Masters. Despite fading over the weekend at Augusta National, Woods remains fiercely competitive as he looks for a fifth PGA Championship title.
Rory McIlroy is still seeking a fifth Major title a decade after claiming his fourth. Will this finally be the week when he achieves it?
Another player hoping to make his own piece of history this week is Jordan Spieth, who is just one PGA Championship title short of a career Grand Slam.
Other big names in the field include 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm, Brian Harman, who won The Open last year, and US Open champion Wyndham Clark.
As well as Koepka and Rahm, other LIV golfers fancied to do well include 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith, former World No.1 Dustin Johnson and 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. It would also be hard to completely write off the chances of another LIV Golf star, 2021 PGA Champion Phil Mickelson, who is looking for a seventh Major title.
Justin Thomas won his second PGA Championship title in 2022, and he will be hoping to get firmly on track after a frustrating spell of form over the last 12 months.
One of the game’s rising stars, Ludvig Aberg, withdrew from last week’s Wells Fargo Championship with a knee issue, but he’s also in the field and will be looking to show the kind of form that saw him finish runner-up to Scheffler at The Masters.
Other big names include two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa and Max Homa, who will both be encouraged after finishing T3 at The Masters.
The likes of Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland, who are all in the world’s top 10, play too.
Much of the attention will also be on club pro Michael Block, who created a sensation in 2023 with a finish of T15, comfortably ahead of stars of the calibre or Rahm and Spieth - a performance that ensured his place at the 2024 edition.
Below is the complete field for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla.
PGA Championship Field
- Åberg, Ludvig
- An, Byeong Hun
- Beem, Rich
- Bevell, Josh
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bhatia, Akshay - Wake Forest, NC
- Björk, Alexander
- Blair, Zac
- Block, Michael
- Bowser, Evan
- Bradley, Keegan
- Burmester, Dean
- Burns, Sam
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Clark, Wyndham
- Cole, Eric
- Cole, Preston
- Collet, Tyler
- Conners, Corey
- Daly, John
- Davis, Cameron
- Day, Jason
- DeChambeau, Bryson
- Detry, Thomas
- Dobyns, Matt
- Donald, Luke
- Dufner, Jason
- Dunlap, Nick
- Eckroat, Austin
- English, Harris
- Finau, Tony
- Fitzpatrick, Matthew
- Fleetwood, Tommy
- Fowler, Rickie
- Fox, Ryan
- Garnett, Brice
- Glover, Lucas
- Gooch, Talor
- Griffin, Ben
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Gross, Larkin
- Hadwin, Adam
- Harman, Brian
- Harrington, Pádraig
- Hatton, Tyrrell
- Henley, Russell
- Herbert, Lucas
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Højgaard, Nicolai
- Højgaard, Rasmus
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hoshino, Rikuya
- Hossler, Beau
- Hovland, Viktor
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Johnson, Dustin
- Jones, Jared
- Kanaya, Takumi
- Kaymer, Martin
- Kellen, Jeff
- Kim, Si Woo
- Kim, Tom
- Kirk, Chris
- Kitayama, Kurt
- Knapp, Jake
- Kobori, Kazuma
- Koepka, Brooks
- Kohles, Ben
- Lawrence, Thriston
- Lee, Kyoung-Hoon
- Lee, Min Woo
- List, Luke
- Lowry, Shane
- MacIntyre, Robert
- Malnati, Peter
- Marek, Brad
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McCarthy, Denny
- McIlroy, Rory
- McNealy, Maverick
- Mendoza, Kyle
- Meronk, Adrian
- Micheel, Shaun
- Mickelson, Phil
- Mitchell, Keith
- Molinari, Francesco
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- Mueller, Jesse
- Murray, Grayson
- Nakajima, Keita
- Niemann, Joaquin
- Noren, Alex
- Norrman, Vincent
- Oakley, Zac
- Ogletree, Andy
- Olesen, Thorbjorn
- Otaegui, Adrian
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Perez, Victor
- Phillips, Tracy
- Polland, Ben
- Poston, J.T.
- Puig, David
- Putnam, Andrew
- Rahm, Jon
- Rai, Aaron
- Reed, Patrick
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rose, Justin
- Schauffele, Xander
- Scheffler, Scottie
- Schenk, Adam
- Scott, Adam
- Shattuck, Braden
- Smith, Cameron
- Smith, Jordan
- Soderberg, Sebastian
- Somers, John
- Speight, Josh
- Spieth, Jordan
- Straka, Sepp
- Stricker, Steve
- Svensson, Adam
- Svensson, Jesper
- Svoboda, Andy
- Taylor, Nick
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thomas, Justin
- Todd, Brendon
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Valimaki, Sami
- van Rooyen, Erik
- van Velzen, Ryan
- Villegas, Camilo
- Walker, Jimmy
- Wallace, Matt
- Wells, Jeremy
- Widing, Tim
- Woodland, Gary
- Woods, Tiger
- Worthington II, Wyatt
- Yang, Y.E.
- Young, Cameron
- Zalatoris, Will
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
