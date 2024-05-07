PGA Championship Field Finalized For Valhalla 2024

The second Major of the year, the PGA Championship, boasts arguably the strongest field in the men’s game – and it’s certainly the largest field of the four showpiece events, with 156 players set to tee it up at Valhalla.

The field is filled with former champions, the world’s top 100, Major winners over the last five years, special invites and others.

Unlike other Majors, the PGA Championship doesn’t include amateurs, although there are lesser-known players in the form of club pros, with the 20 low scorers in the last PGA Professional Championship eligible.

There are also 15 LIV Golf players in the field, including defending champion Brooks Koepka, who held off the challenge of Viktor Hovland in 2023 to win his fifth Major title at Oak Hill.

Brooks Koepka is one of a world-class field for the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Koepka is a Major specialist, so there is every chance he will compete near the top of the leaderboard again, although surely the player many will expect to claim victory is Scottie Scheffler. He already has one Major title this year after victory at The Masters.

With Scheffler’s wife Meredith due to give birth imminently, there is a chance he will be a late withdrawal, but assuming he plays, the World No.1 will be hard to stop.

Scottie Scheffler is widely expected to perform well - if he plays (Image credit: Getty Images)

As ever, 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods will command much of the attention in his first appearance since finishing 60th at The Masters. Despite fading over the weekend at Augusta National, Woods remains fiercely competitive as he looks for a fifth PGA Championship title.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rory McIlroy is still seeking a fifth Major title a decade after claiming his fourth. Will this finally be the week when he achieves it?

Another player hoping to make his own piece of history this week is Jordan Spieth, who is just one PGA Championship title short of a career Grand Slam.

Other big names in the field include 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm, Brian Harman, who won The Open last year, and US Open champion Wyndham Clark.

Rory McIlroy is looking for his fifth Major title (Image credit: Getty Images)

As well as Koepka and Rahm, other LIV golfers fancied to do well include 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith, former World No.1 Dustin Johnson and 2020 US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau. It would also be hard to completely write off the chances of another LIV Golf star, 2021 PGA Champion Phil Mickelson, who is looking for a seventh Major title.

Justin Thomas won his second PGA Championship title in 2022, and he will be hoping to get firmly on track after a frustrating spell of form over the last 12 months.

One of the game’s rising stars, Ludvig Aberg, withdrew from last week’s Wells Fargo Championship with a knee issue, but he’s also in the field and will be looking to show the kind of form that saw him finish runner-up to Scheffler at The Masters.

Ludvig Aberg makes his first PGA Championship appearance (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other big names include two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa and Max Homa, who will both be encouraged after finishing T3 at The Masters.

The likes of Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele and Viktor Hovland, who are all in the world’s top 10, play too.

Much of the attention will also be on club pro Michael Block, who created a sensation in 2023 with a finish of T15, comfortably ahead of stars of the calibre or Rahm and Spieth - a performance that ensured his place at the 2024 edition.

Below is the complete field for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla.

PGA Championship Field