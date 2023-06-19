How Social Media Reacted To Wyndham Clark's US Open Triumph

Wyndham Clark held off a strong chasing pack to win his first Major Championship title at Los Angles Country Club on Sunday. Despite going up against world number one Scottie Scheffler and four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy on the final day, Clark his nerve to lift the US Open trophy - and a number of players were quick to heap praise on the 29-year-old from Denver.

Justin Thomas may have missed the cut by a distance and be struggling with his own game, but the former world number one took to Twitter to congratulate the "very deserving champ", adding that he is "one of golf's next biggest faces." Billy Horschel, meanwhile, was equally impressed, saying that it was "cool to see him fulfilling his potential."

One of the coolest messages came from tennis legend Chris Evert, who said that watching Clark down the stretch was "really, really cool to watch." Here's how social media reacted to Clark's memorable US Open victory in LA.

Such impressive golf by Wyndham. Amazing finish! He’s a very deserving champ who has become one of golfs next biggest faces. Congrats to him and his team!June 19, 2023 See more

Wow! What a performance by Wyndham! The kid has always had a ton of talent. Everyone has known it. Really cool to see him fulfilling his potential now. Congrats to Wyndham and his entire team! 👏👏👏June 19, 2023 See more

Great Job @Wyndham_Clark that was bad ass!!! His crew jumping in the background was awesome to see!June 19, 2023 See more

A bit of a struggle today. Shot 73 for a total of plus 2, T27. This was my highlight of day. @usopengolf @DPWorldTour @PGATOUR well done to Wyndham Clark. pic.twitter.com/dzmwgE69ylJune 19, 2023 See more

Just hosted the trophy ceremony of the @usopengolf in my hometown of Los Angeles. Wouldn’t have had that on my childhood bingo card in a zillion years. So grateful. Congratulations, Wyndham Clark. What a show you put on all week! pic.twitter.com/1ur9nnxEgmJune 19, 2023 See more

That was REALLY, REALLY…. Cool to watch..👍👏👏👏Congratulations @Wyndham_ClarkJune 19, 2023 See more

Won it for his Mum. These are the Adult Fairytales I’m talking about. It restores your faith in wonders of life. #WyndhamClark pic.twitter.com/ITmXgq7AsdJune 19, 2023 See more

Congrats @Wyndham_Clark. Good dude. Stripe show. Deserved. Never give up. Golf is hard.June 19, 2023 See more

Man, that was fun to watch. Huge congrats to @Wyndham_Clark he played fearless today. I am still am in awe from his up and down at the 11th and 3 wood at 14. Incredible week with the @NBCSports team! See y’all at Travelers with @GolfChannel! pic.twitter.com/QXd7OuK26jJune 19, 2023 See more

Congratulations to the Colorado kid, @Wyndham_Clark, on his @usopengolf win! 🏆#USOpen 🤝 #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/5F8058aOGRJune 19, 2023 See more

Wyndham Clark played his absolute ass off today ... kudos to him for an epic week of golf. That shot on 14 will go down in U.S. Open history as one of the great fairway woods hit. Awesome stuff.June 19, 2023 See more