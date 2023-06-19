How Social Media Reacted To Wyndham Clark's US Open Triumph

Justin Thomas leads the tributes following Wyndham Clark's thrilling victory at the US Open

Social media reacts to Clark US Open win
Wyndham Clark receives praise from fellow pros after his US Open triumph
Michael Weston
By Michael Weston
published

Wyndham Clark held off a strong chasing pack to win his first Major Championship title at Los Angles Country Club on Sunday. Despite going up against world number one Scottie Scheffler and four-time Major champion Rory McIlroy on the final day, Clark his nerve to lift the US Open trophy - and a number of players were quick to heap praise on the 29-year-old from Denver. 

Justin Thomas may have missed the cut by a distance and be struggling with his own game, but the former world number one took to Twitter to congratulate the "very deserving champ", adding that he is "one of golf's next biggest faces." Billy Horschel, meanwhile, was equally impressed, saying that it was "cool to see him fulfilling his potential." 

One of the coolest messages came from tennis legend Chris Evert, who said that watching Clark down the stretch was "really, really cool to watch." Here's how social media reacted to Clark's memorable US Open victory in LA. 

See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
See more
Michael Weston
Michael Weston
Contributor

Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's now a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including six world number ones, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups. He's a member of Formby Golf Club. 

