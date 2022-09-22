Patrick Reed Joins Fellow LIV Golf Players In Dunhill Links
The former Masters champion will tee it up in Scotland before heading to Thailand for the next LIV Golf event
Patrick Reed is set to continue his busy schedule by teeing it up at the Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland next week.
The 2018 Masters champion has been clocking up the air miles of late, playing in the LIV Golf events in Boston and Chicago, with a trip to Wentworth for the BMW PGA Championship in between. After finishing tied-12th at Rich Harvest Farms, Reed then headed back to Europe to play at this week’s French Open, and is now set to head for the Dunhill Links, which is held at three of the best golf courses in Scotland - Old Course at St Andrews, as well as Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. The next LIV event starts on October 7th at Stonehill Golf Club near Bangkok, Thailand.
There are expected to be at least 10 LIV Golf players in the Dunhill Links field next week as the pursuit of world ranking points continues. Currently LIV events are not recognised by the Official World Golf Ranking, and with indefinite suspensions from the PGA Tour, players have been forced to look elsewhere to maintain world ranking positions.
LIV Golfers are still permitted to play on the DP World Tour until February's court case when a final ruling on whether their bans there will be upheld is due. Talor Gooch, Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel, Shaun Norris, Branden Grace. Richard Bland, Laurie Canter, Peter Uihlein and Jed Morgan are all currently among the Dunhill Links field, though Abraham Ancer, who was expected to play and is still inside the top 50 having only joined LIV in June, is not now part of the entry list.
Reed has enjoyed a successful introduction to LIV Golf. His 4 Aces GC have won the team event at all four stops since he joined, banking $3million, and he has won another $2.73million for his individual efforts. He has complained at his treatment on the DP World Tour since joining LIV, likening it to 'a slap in the face'.
He looked in good form through most of the first round of the French Open, but dropped five shots in the last four holes to fall from 3-under to 2-over par, posting a first round 73. Reed went into the event in 72nd place on the Race to Dubai and looks intent on booking his place in the DP World Tour Championship.
Jeff graduated from Leeds University in Business Studies and Media in 1996 and did a post grad in journalism at Sheffield College in 1997. His first jobs were on Slam Dunk (basketball) and Football Monthly magazines, and he's worked for the Sunday Times, Press Association and ESPN. He has faced golfing greats Sam Torrance and Sergio Garcia, but on the poker felt rather than the golf course. Jeff's favourite course played is Sandy Lane in Barbados, which went far better than when he played Matfen Hall in Northumberland, where he crashed the buggy on the way to the 1st tee!
