Open De France Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022
Nicolas Colsearts defends his title as the tournament returns for the first time since 2019
The latest round of the DP World Tour, the Open de France, takes place at Le Golf National in Paris, the scene of Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts’ victory in the tourmament to end a seven-year winless drought in 2019.
Colsearts remains the holder after Covid ensured there was no tournament either in 2020 or last year. He returns to defend that title as he looks for his first win since edging out Joachim B Hansen three years ago. The Dane also appears as he aims to go one better and add to his two wins on the Tour, while last week’s Italian Open victor Robert MacIntyre is in the field too as he goes in search of back-to-back wins.
There are three of the world’s top 50 participating in continental Europe's oldest national Open – Thomas Pieters, Ryan Fox and LIV Golf player Patrick Reed. The inclusion of the latter is sure to be the most controversial of the three as the American takes advantage of his right to appear pending a hearing next year to determine the futures of the LIV Golf players on the DP World Tour. Adrian Otaegui, who most recently played in the Saudi-backed Series in Boston at the start of the month, also plays as LIV Golf players opt for other ways to accumulate Official World Golf Ranking points, given they are currently not available in the Series.
The action takes place on L'Albatros course - the venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup. It is known for its water and lack of trees, and is regarded as one of the most challenging on the DP World Tour. That's in no small part to both the 15th and 18th holes having separate greens on the same island, ensuring a tricky finish for even the most confident players.
The purse is identical to the one fought over in the Italian Open - €3m. The winner will earn €500,000.
Open De France Prize Money 2022
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|€500,000
|2nd
|€333,320
|3rd
|€187,800
|4th
|€150,000
|5th
|€127,200
|6th
|€105,000
|7th
|€90,000
|8th
|€75,000
|9th
|€67,200
|10th
|€60,000
|11th
|€55,200
|12th
|€51,600
|13th
|€48,300
|14th
|€45,900
|15th
|€44,100
|16th
|€42,300
|17th
|€40,500
|18th
|€38,700
|19th
|€37,200
|20th
|€36,000
|21st
|€34,800
|22nd
|€33,900
|23rd
|€33,000
|24th
|€32,100
|25th
|€31,200
|26th
|€30,300
|27th
|€29,400
|28th
|€28,500
|29th
|€27,600
|30th
|€26,700
|31st
|€25,800
|32nd
|€24,900
|33rd
|€24,000
|34th
|€23,100
|35th
|€22,500
|36th
|€21,900
|37th
|€21,300
|38th
|€20,700
|39th
|€20,100
|40th
|€19,500
|41st
|€18,900
|42nd
|€18,300
|43rd
|€17,700
|44th
|€17,100
|45th
|€16,500
|46th
|€15,900
|47th
|€15,300
|48th
|€14,700
|49th
|€14,100
|50th
|€13,500
|51st
|€12,900
|52nd
|€12,300
|53rd
|€11,700
|54th
|€11,100
|55th
|€10,500
|56th
|€9,900
|57th
|€9,300
|58th
|€9,000
|59th
|€8,700
|60th
|€8,400
|61st
|€8,100
|62nd
|€7,800
|63rd
|€7,500
|64th
|€7,200
|65th
|€6,900
Open De France Field 2022
- Pep Angles
- Maverick Antcliff
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Paul Barjon
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Grégory Bourdy
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- Ashley Chesters
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Dave Coupland
- Martin Couvra
- Sean Crocker
- Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Oliver Farr
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Pedro Figueiredo
- Oliver Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Oihan Guillamoundeguy
- Chase Hanna
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Grégory Havret
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Scott Hend
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Takumi Kanaya
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Mikko Korhonen
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Thriston Lawrence
- Hugo Le Goff
- Nathan Legendre
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Thomas Levet
- Tom Lewis
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Robert MacIntyre
- Richard Mansell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- James Morrison
- Zach Murray
- Lukas Nemecz
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Victor Perez
- Damien Perrier
- Thomas Pieters
- Pierre Pineau
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- Patrick Reed
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Adrien Saddier
- Julien-Alexandre Sale
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Marcel Siem
- Jack Singh Brar
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Tom Vaillant
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Andrew Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Huilin Zhang
What Is The Purse For The 2022 Open De France?
The purse for the 2022 Open de France is €3m, an identical sum to last week's Italian Open. The winner will earn €500,000 with the runner-up earning €333,320.
Who Will Be Playing In The 2022 Open De France?
Nicolas Colsaerts returns to defend the title he won in 2019, but the appearance of LIV Golf player Patrick Reed is the most noteworthy. Other big names in the field include Thomas Pieters and Ryan Fox, while last week's Italian Open winner, Robert MacIntyre, also plays.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
