Open De France Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

The latest round of the DP World Tour, the Open de France, takes place at Le Golf National in Paris, the scene of Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts’ victory in the tourmament to end a seven-year winless drought in 2019.

Colsearts remains the holder after Covid ensured there was no tournament either in 2020 or last year. He returns to defend that title as he looks for his first win since edging out Joachim B Hansen three years ago. The Dane also appears as he aims to go one better and add to his two wins on the Tour, while last week’s Italian Open victor Robert MacIntyre is in the field too as he goes in search of back-to-back wins.

There are three of the world’s top 50 participating in continental Europe's oldest national Open – Thomas Pieters, Ryan Fox and LIV Golf player Patrick Reed. The inclusion of the latter is sure to be the most controversial of the three as the American takes advantage of his right to appear pending a hearing next year to determine the futures of the LIV Golf players on the DP World Tour. Adrian Otaegui, who most recently played in the Saudi-backed Series in Boston at the start of the month, also plays as LIV Golf players opt for other ways to accumulate Official World Golf Ranking points, given they are currently not available in the Series.

The action takes place on L'Albatros course - the venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup. It is known for its water and lack of trees, and is regarded as one of the most challenging on the DP World Tour. That's in no small part to both the 15th and 18th holes having separate greens on the same island, ensuring a tricky finish for even the most confident players.

The purse is identical to the one fought over in the Italian Open - €3m. The winner will earn €500,000.

Position Prize Money 1st €500,000 2nd €333,320 3rd €187,800 4th €150,000 5th €127,200 6th €105,000 7th €90,000 8th €75,000 9th €67,200 10th €60,000 11th €55,200 12th €51,600 13th €48,300 14th €45,900 15th €44,100 16th €42,300 17th €40,500 18th €38,700 19th €37,200 20th €36,000 21st €34,800 22nd €33,900 23rd €33,000 24th €32,100 25th €31,200 26th €30,300 27th €29,400 28th €28,500 29th €27,600 30th €26,700 31st €25,800 32nd €24,900 33rd €24,000 34th €23,100 35th €22,500 36th €21,900 37th €21,300 38th €20,700 39th €20,100 40th €19,500 41st €18,900 42nd €18,300 43rd €17,700 44th €17,100 45th €16,500 46th €15,900 47th €15,300 48th €14,700 49th €14,100 50th €13,500 51st €12,900 52nd €12,300 53rd €11,700 54th €11,100 55th €10,500 56th €9,900 57th €9,300 58th €9,000 59th €8,700 60th €8,400 61st €8,100 62nd €7,800 63rd €7,500 64th €7,200 65th €6,900

Pep Angles

Maverick Antcliff

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Paul Barjon

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Grégory Bourdy

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

Ashley Chesters

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Dave Coupland

Martin Couvra

Sean Crocker

Mathieu Decottignies-Lafon

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Oliver Farr

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Pedro Figueiredo

Oliver Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Oihan Guillamoundeguy

Chase Hanna

Joachim B. Hansen

Grégory Havret

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Scott Hend

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Mikko Korhonen

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Thriston Lawrence

Hugo Le Goff

Nathan Legendre

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Thomas Levet

Tom Lewis

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Robert MacIntyre

Richard Mansell

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

James Morrison

Zach Murray

Lukas Nemecz

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Matthieu Pavon

Victor Perez

Damien Perrier

Thomas Pieters

Pierre Pineau

Garrick Porteous

Haydn Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Patrick Reed

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Adrien Saddier

Julien-Alexandre Sale

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Tom Vaillant

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Andrew Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Huilin Zhang

