Abraham Ancer Signs Up For LIV Golf Series

Abraham Ancer has been confirmed as the latest player to join the LIV golf Invitational Series.

Rumours have been rife for days about the next players to join the likes of Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed on the Saudi-backed Series, with Brooks Koepka expected to be announced imminently.

World No.20 Ancer was originally reported to have joined earlier this week, and that has now been confirmed. In a statement from LIV Golf, its CEO Greg Norman said: “Abraham Ancer has been a rising star who’s established himself as one of the world’s top golfers in a very short period of time. He is a consistent contender which continues to elevate our competition. Abraham’s global reach and star power in Mexico and Latin America makes him a great fit for LIV Golf, which is committed to growing the sport on a global scale, particularly in new and emerging markets. We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to having him in the field in Portland and beyond.”

Intriguingly, the statement goes on to announce that more announcements, as well as the full field for the second LIV Golf event, in Portland, Oregon, will be made in the coming days. Ancer will compete in that tournament, which gets under way on 30 June. There, the 48-man field will once again compete for a $25m purse.

Earlier, one player who was rumoured to be joining the Series, Collin Morikawa, announced on Twitter that he would be remaining on the PGA Tour, saying, "I'm here to stay." However, other players, including Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele, are also rumoured to be joining the Series.