Why A LIV Golfer Who Is Not In The PGA Championship Field Is Helping Patrick Reed At Quail Hollow

Reed was seen practicing alongside 4Aces GC teammate, and Quail Hollow member, Harold Varner III at the PGA Championship as Reed upped his tournament preparation

Patrick Reed and Harold Varner III hit tee shots
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock's avatar
By
published

Professional golfers will always try to find a way to gain that 1% and, at the PGA Championship, Patrick Reed sought help from a friendly adversary.

Taking part at the second men's Major of the season, Reed was seen talking to fellow 4Aces GC player, Harold Varner III, even though the latter hasn't qualified for the PGA Championship.

Varner III, who has been a teammate of Reed's on the LIV Golf League since 2024, isn't listed in the field for the tournament at Quail Hollow, but that didn't stop him from appearing at the course and giving advice to his fellow countryman.

Reportedly, Varner III has been a member of Quail Hollow since 2021, which is located in the 34-year-old's residency of Charlotte, North Carolina.

Venue of the Truist Championship, formerly Wells Fargo Championship, Varner III claims that the course is "like home” and, on Tuesday, the 4Aces GC player was spotted alongside Reed as he went through his practice round.

Patrick Reed on his down swing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As always, Reed was going through his practice alongside long-time caddie, Kessler Karain, who has been on the bag of the former Major winner since December 2013.

Coming into the PGA Championship, Reed has registered four top 10s in six starts, including a solo third at The Masters, finishing two shots back of Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.

In terms of his best finish at this week's Major, Reed secured a runner-up place in 2017, which just so happens to be this week's venue of Quail Hollow.

At the championship, Reed fired a four-under-par final round of 67 to finish two back of Justin Thomas, who produced an eight-under-par tournament total to secure his maiden Major.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

