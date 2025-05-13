Why A LIV Golfer Who Is Not In The PGA Championship Field Is Helping Patrick Reed At Quail Hollow
Reed was seen practicing alongside 4Aces GC teammate, and Quail Hollow member, Harold Varner III at the PGA Championship as Reed upped his tournament preparation
Professional golfers will always try to find a way to gain that 1% and, at the PGA Championship, Patrick Reed sought help from a friendly adversary.
Taking part at the second men's Major of the season, Reed was seen talking to fellow 4Aces GC player, Harold Varner III, even though the latter hasn't qualified for the PGA Championship.
potentially the biggest note of elite preparation is p reed & kessler walking the grounds with charlotte resident / quail hollow member harold varner pic.twitter.com/Tdd9OGdCZ1May 13, 2025
Varner III, who has been a teammate of Reed's on the LIV Golf League since 2024, isn't listed in the field for the tournament at Quail Hollow, but that didn't stop him from appearing at the course and giving advice to his fellow countryman.
Reportedly, Varner III has been a member of Quail Hollow since 2021, which is located in the 34-year-old's residency of Charlotte, North Carolina.
Venue of the Truist Championship, formerly Wells Fargo Championship, Varner III claims that the course is "like home” and, on Tuesday, the 4Aces GC player was spotted alongside Reed as he went through his practice round.
As always, Reed was going through his practice alongside long-time caddie, Kessler Karain, who has been on the bag of the former Major winner since December 2013.
Coming into the PGA Championship, Reed has registered four top 10s in six starts, including a solo third at The Masters, finishing two shots back of Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose.
In terms of his best finish at this week's Major, Reed secured a runner-up place in 2017, which just so happens to be this week's venue of Quail Hollow.
At the championship, Reed fired a four-under-par final round of 67 to finish two back of Justin Thomas, who produced an eight-under-par tournament total to secure his maiden Major.
