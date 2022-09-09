No Play On Friday At BMW PGA Championship
The golf course and practice facilities at Wentworth are closed all of Friday out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family
There will be no play on Friday at the BMW PGA Championship out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family following Queen Elizabeth II's death, with flags raised at half mast at Wentworth Club.
The DP World Tour released a statement confirming that practice facilities will be closed all day and said that it hopes play will restart at some stage this weekend, although it will review the official guidance from Buckingham Palace and align with what other major sporting events in the UK are doing.
"On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the DP World Tour said in a statement.
"Following on from last night, a reminder there will be no play or practice at Wentworth today and the Media Centre is closed," the DP World Tour said on Friday morning.
"We remain hopeful of restarting the BMW PGA Championship at some stage over the weekend but will take that decision once we have had the chance to review protocol guidance from Buckingham Palace in addition to aligning with what other major sporting events in the UK are doing.
"We will update you as soon as we have further information."
Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Andy Sullivan lead the way after carding eight-under-par 64s.
Golfing World Pays Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II
Tributes have poured in for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II from the golf world
By Elliott Heath • Published
