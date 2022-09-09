No Play On Friday At BMW PGA Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

There will be no play on Friday at the BMW PGA Championship out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family following Queen Elizabeth II's death, with flags raised at half mast at Wentworth Club.

The DP World Tour released a statement confirming that practice facilities will be closed all day and said that it hopes play will restart at some stage this weekend, although it will review the official guidance from Buckingham Palace and align with what other major sporting events in the UK are doing.

"On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II," the DP World Tour said in a statement.

A post shared by DP World Tour (@dpworldtour) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

"Following on from last night, a reminder there will be no play or practice at Wentworth today and the Media Centre is closed," the DP World Tour said on Friday morning.

"We remain hopeful of restarting the BMW PGA Championship at some stage over the weekend but will take that decision once we have had the chance to review protocol guidance from Buckingham Palace in addition to aligning with what other major sporting events in the UK are doing.

"We will update you as soon as we have further information."

Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Andy Sullivan lead the way after carding eight-under-par 64s.