BMW PGA Championship Purse, Prize Money And Field

The DP World Tour takes centre stage this week as the flagship BMW PGA Championship gets underway at Wentworth.

Dating as far back as 1955, it is perhaps the most prestigious event on the circuit. Past champions in the likes of Tony Jacklin, Arnold Palmer, Sir Nick Faldo, Seve Ballesteros, Bernhard Langer and Collin Montgomerie certainly attest to that, with one member destined to join elite company later this week.

Billy Horschel carded a final round 65 last year to finish one shot clear of Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Laurie Canter and Jamie Donaldson and overtake overnight leader Francesco Laporta. In doing so, Horschel became just the second American to win the illustrious tournament - joining The King, Arnold Palmer.

The 35-year-old returns to Wentworth this year in a bid to become the first player since Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald in 2012 to successfully defend the title.

This week's field boasts 13 of the top-50 in the Official World Golf Ranking, including recently-crowned FedEx Cup champion Rory McIlroy. The Northern Irishman, who was recently named a PGA Tour Player of the Year candidate, will tee it up for the first time since his success at East Lake.

Former World No.1 Jon Rahm is also present in the field and will be joined by this year's US Open champion, Matt Fitzpatrick. The European duo will tee it up alongside Norwegian Viktor Hovland, who is fancied by many this week.

The golfing world has been dominated by the emergence of LIV Golf in recent months, with the Saudi-backed venture and the two established eco-systems now going head-to-head in the courtroom.

The DP World Tour denied its members release requests to play in the inaugural event at the Centurion Club in June and issued a three-tournament suspension alongside a £100,000 fine to those that disobeyed. Ian Poulter spearheaded a legal challenge and had the suspension "temporarily stayed" - the subsequent injunction placed on the DP World Tour prevents it from suspending LIV Golf players until the outcome of the hearing, which is reportedly set for February 2023.

As a direct result many LIV Golf defectors are in the field this week, including Abraham Ancer, Sergio Garcia, Talor Gooch, Graeme McDowell, Ian Poulter, Patrick Reed, Lee Westwood and Bernd Wiesberger.

One LIV Golf member who will not be in the field is Ryder Cup hero, Martin Kaymer. The German confirmed he withdrew from the tournament because of "friction" between the two Tours, adding: "I don't need to go to a place where, feel-wise, you're not that welcome."

DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley confirmed that LIV Golf members will not receive any "competitive disadvantage" but are not permitted to play in the Pro-Am and will not form part of televised featured groups. They are also actively encouraged not to wear LIV Golf apparel.

Much of the UK has been hit with torrential rain and thunderstorms and with more forecast, fans will look to the golfing gods in the hope it won't disrupt too much of the action at Wentworth, where players are competing for a whopping $8m prize fund.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2022 BMW PGA Championship Field

Abraham Ancer

Maverick Antcliff

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Dean Burmester

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Ross Fisher

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Sergio Garcia

Daniel Gavins

Talor Gooch

Ricardo Gouveia

Branden Grace

Julien Guerrier

Joachim B. Hansen

Justin Harding

Tyrrell Hatton

Marcus Helligkilde

Scott Hend

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Billy Horschel

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

Viktor Hovland

Greig Hutcheon

Thongchai Jaidee

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Kurt Kitayama

Søren Kjeldsen

Mikko Korhonen

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

Haotong Li

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Graeme Mcdowell

Rory Mcilroy

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

James Morrison

Shaun Norris

Thorbjørn Olesen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Ian Poulter

Tapio Pulkkanen

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Matti Schmid

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jack Singh Brar

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Andy Sullivan

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Marc Warren

Lee Westwood

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

2022 BMW PGA Championship Prize Money Breakdown

Position Prize Money 1 $1,360,000 2 $880,000 3 $504,000 4 $400,000 5 $339,200 6 $280,000 7 $240,000 8 $200,000 9 $179,200 10 $160,000 11 $147,200 12 $137,600 13 $128,800 14 $122,400 15 $117,600 16 $112,800 17 $108,000 18 $103,200 19 $99,200 20 $96,000 21 $92,800 22 $90,400 23 $88,000 24 $85,600 25 $83,200 26 $80,800 27 $78,400 28 $76,000 29 $73,600 30 $71,200 31 $68,800 32 $66,400 33 $64,000 34 $61,600 35 $59,200 36 $56,800 37 $55,200 38 $53,600 39 $52,000 40 $50,400 41 $48,800 42 $47,200 43 $45,600 44 $44,000 45 $42,400 46 $40,800 47 $39,200 48 $37,600 49 $36,000 50 $34,400 51 $32,800 52 $31,200 53 $29,600 54 $28,000 55 $27,200 56 $26,400 57 $25,600 58 $24,800 59 $24,000 60 $23,200 61 $22,400 62 $21,600 63 $20,800 64 $20,000 65 $19,200 66 $18,400 67 $17,600 68 $16,800 69 $16,000 70 $15,200

Where is the BMW PGA Championship being played?

The BMW PGA Championship will be contested at Wentworth Golf Club in Virginia Water, Surrey. Wentworth first played host to the event in 1972 but it has been held there each year since 1984.