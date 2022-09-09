BMW PGA Championship To Resume On Saturday
The DP World Tour has announced its flagship event will get back underway on Saturday and be contested over 54 holes
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
The BMW PGA Championship will resume on Saturday and be contested over 54 holes, the DP World Tour has confirmed.
The tournament was suspended on Thursday evening after news of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's death was announced by Buckingham Palace, with almost all 144 players having completed 18 holes.
As a mark of respect, the flag on the Wentworth clubhouse has been lowered to half mast and both the course and its practice facilities are to remain closed today. The tour and a host of players have also paid tribute to the 96-year-old.
Official guidelines for sporting fixtures read that there was "no obligation to cancel or postpone events" during the National Mourning Period, adding that the final decision was "at the discretion of individual organisations".
The DP World Tour has therefore decided its flagship event will get back underway at 6.40am on Saturday. Original tee times for round two will remain the same, while the 30 players yet to complete their opening rounds will do so from 7.30am. The third and final round will be contested on Sunday.
Statement from the DP World Tour on the BMW PGA Championship.September 9, 2022
"The decision to restart on Saturday has been taken in accordance with Official National Mourning guidance and in consultation with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS)," the statement reads.
"The second round of the BMW PGA Championship will resume at 6.40am on Saturday morning and all original second round tee times will remain the same. Those players who are yet to complete their first round will do so from 7.30am onwards from the place on the golf course where they stopped on Thursday afternoon.
"The Rolex Series event will now be contested over 54 holes with the intention to finish on Sunday as scheduled. It is not possible to play the full 72 holes and finish on Monday as we cannot guarantee the staff, facilities or security of the venue on Monday due to the on-going plans for the state funeral."
Tommy Fleetwood, Viktor Hovland and Andy Sullivan lead on eight-under-par as it stands, with Rory McIlroy four shots back after an opening four-under 68.
While the golf will go ahead this weekend, all major UK football fixtures have been postponed, including any Monday night matches.
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he went on to enjoy a spell freelancing for Stats Perform producing football reports, and then for RacingNews365 covering Formula 1. However, he couldn't turn down the opportunity to get back into the sport he grew up watching and playing and now covers a mixture of equipment, instruction and news for Golf Monthly's website and print title.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade M1 (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Callaway Apex Pro '19 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
Best Golf Gifts 2022 - our top gift ideas for Christmas Day
Need some Christmas Day gift inspiration? Our best golf gifts guide has ideas galore for the golfer in your life
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
Taylor Pendrith What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of Canadian professional golfer Taylor Pendrith.
By Sam Tremlett • Published