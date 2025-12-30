New Issue Out Now! Tiger's 50 Greatest Moments, Winter Instruction Special, Drive It Further, 2025's Most Popular Secondhand Club & More
Get your hands on the latest issue of Golf Monthly magazine – available in print or on iPad and iPhone – from Tuesday, December 30
In the new issue of Golf Monthly, we celebrate Tiger Woods’ 50th birthday with a countdown of his 50 most iconic moments. We also include a winter instruction special to help you excel in the most challenging conditions.
On top of that we talk to The R&A’s chief executive Mark Darbon about his first year in charge and the current state of the game, reveal the most popular second-hand club of 2025 and help you add a draw to your armoury.
If all that’s not enough, we have our usual rules and courses sections so you can get the most from your game as we head into the winter months.
See below for more details...
Tiger Woods At 50
It’s hard to believe the man who has entertained, surprised and wowed us for decades is now 50 years old. Gavin Newsham reflects on 50 of Tiger’s finest words, deeds and moments from the age of two to the present day.
Winter Golf Special
At this time of year, facing challenging conditions on the golf course is the reality for many amateurs, but that doesn’t mean you can’t excel and shoot low scores. We have seven tips that can help you to play your best whatever the weather.
The Best Gear Tested
Our team of gear experts has been hard at work once again putting the newest launches through their paces. This month's highlights also include a look at the most popular second-hand club of 2025 and a rundown of the best package sets on the market.
Mark Darbon Exclusive
Fergus Bisset talks to The R&A’s chief executive Mark Darbon about his first year in the role and what the future holds for golf.
The Grand Tour
Rob Smith reflects on a fulfilling journey as he passes the major milestone of 1,000 British Isles golf courses.
Rules Refresher
Once again we team up with The R&A to answer your rules queries, look at some familiar scenarios you may encounter on the course and test you with our regular quiz.
The Best Courses You Can Play
Our courses experts travel up and down the UK and beyond to bring you the best places to play in the coming year. This month we visit Royal Dornoch, tour Belfast, sample the best the Algarve has to offer and much more.
