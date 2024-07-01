Mark Darbon: Who Is The R&A's New Chief Executive?
Discover more about The R&A's newest CEO Mark Darbon via these 10 facts about his career and life so far
Mark Darbon was appointed as The R&A's new CEO in July 2024, taking over from the experienced Martin Slumbers in November after the latter had spent nine years in the role.
Darbon had never worked in golf before landing the prestigious job at St Andrews but said it is a sport he has "always loved" and is both "thrilled and honored" to hold the position.
Here are 10 facts about Darbon's life and career as he begins his time with The R&A.
1. Darbon was born in March 1979.
2. He attended Bedford School in England between 1988 and 1997 before going on to graduate with a Masters in Geography at the world-renowned Oxford University (Worcester College) in 2000.
3. Between 2009-2012, Darbon held several senior roles with the London Organising Committee for the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games, and was latterly Head of Olympic Park Operations while the Games took place.
4. Darbon went on to serve as an Expert Adviser to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) between 2013-2018.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
5. He was CEO of Premiership Rugby club, Northampton Saints between 2017 and June 2024. In his final season at the club, he oversaw Saints' first Premiership rugby title since 2014.
6. In early 2013, he was appointed senior vice-president of Tough Mudder Inc. in New York.
7. Darbon is said to be "a keen golfer" who held a handicap index of 3.1 around the time of his appointment by The R&A.
8. Darbon is also a former England Under-21 hockey international and a Full Blue for hockey at Oxford University.
9. As of July 2024, he is a non-executive director of England Hockey and Women’s Premiership Rugby.
10. He is married and has two children. The family moved to St Andrews in Scotland after Darbon accepted the R&A position.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
-
-
Is It Better To Miss The Green In The Bunker Or Rough? The Data Is Clear Cut...
When assessing options for your next approach shot, this data will help you make better decisions on the 'good' miss and reduce the risk of bringing bogey into play
By Barry Plummer Published
-
This Iconic Club From 2014 Can Still Hit All The Shots
In the latest Retro Review, Joe Ferguson revisits an iconic utility iron from 10 years ago that featured in his own bag for many years...
By Joe Ferguson Published