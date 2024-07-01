Mark Darbon: Who Is The R&A's New Chief Executive?

Mark Darbon was appointed as The R&A's new CEO in July 2024, taking over from the experienced Martin Slumbers in November after the latter had spent nine years in the role.

Darbon had never worked in golf before landing the prestigious job at St Andrews but said it is a sport he has "always loved" and is both "thrilled and honored" to hold the position.

Here are 10 facts about Darbon's life and career as he begins his time with The R&A.

1. Darbon was born in March 1979.

2. He attended Bedford School in England between 1988 and 1997 before going on to graduate with a Masters in Geography at the world-renowned Oxford University (Worcester College) in 2000.

3. Between 2009-2012, Darbon held several senior roles with the London Organising Committee for the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games, and was latterly Head of Olympic Park Operations while the Games took place.

4. Darbon went on to serve as an Expert Adviser to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) between 2013-2018.

5. He was CEO of Premiership Rugby club, Northampton Saints between 2017 and June 2024. In his final season at the club, he oversaw Saints' first Premiership rugby title since 2014.

6. In early 2013, he was appointed senior vice-president of Tough Mudder Inc. in New York.

7. Darbon is said to be "a keen golfer" who held a handicap index of 3.1 around the time of his appointment by The R&A.

Mark Darbon after being appointed Northampton Saints' CEO in 2017 (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. Darbon is also a former England Under-21 hockey international and a Full Blue for hockey at Oxford University.

9. As of July 2024, he is a non-executive director of England Hockey and Women’s Premiership Rugby.

10. He is married and has two children. The family moved to St Andrews in Scotland after Darbon accepted the R&A position.