Rory McIlroy Among 10 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At RBC Canadian Open
McIlroy's struggles off the tee continued at TPC Toronto, with the five-time Major winner among the big names who missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open
At the halfway stage of the RBC Canadian Open, it's Cameron Champ who leads at 12-under-par, with the American carding rounds of 62 and 66 to be two shots clear.
Champ, who was isn't the field at the start of the week, sitting as an alternate, has produced two blemish-free rounds at TPC Toronto to take the 36-hole lead, with Andrew Putnam two shots back of his fellow countryman.
Among the other names in contention are former Ryder Cup star Thorbjorn Olesen, who is nine-under, while home heroes Richard Lee and Nick Taylor are also on that score.
Despite a mixture of players being in contention, a number of big names were also sent home early from the RBC Canadian Open, with one of those being tournament favorite Rory McIlroy.
Since completing the Career Grand Slam at The Masters in April, McIlroy has struggled in terms of results and, after a 71 and 78, he will go into Oakmont and the US Open next week looking to find some form.
Check out the big names who missed the cut at the RBC Canadian Open below:
Alex Noren (-2)
After a strong showing at the PGA Championship, Noren struggled at the RBC Canadian Open, carding rounds of 67 and 71 to miss the cut by a single stroke.
Producing a three-under round on Thursday, the Swede would rue a costly second round that included three birdies and four bogeys. It's his first missed cut of the year, after Noren returned from injury following five months away from the game.
Max Homa (-2)
After narrowly missing out on US Open qualification at the start of the week, Homa's struggles continued in Canada, as the American carded back-to-back 69s to miss the cut by one shot.
Missing his seventh cut of 2025, it was a costly back nine that did the damage at the RBC Canadian Open, with Homa double bogeying the par 3 11th as he came in with a one-over-par 36 to miss the weekend.
Tom Kim (-1)
Like Homa, Kim has struggled for form in 2025 and, at the RBC Canadian Open, he shot a level-par 70 and a one-under-par 69 to finish two back of the cutline.
Although Kim was steady, his four birdies and three bogeys over 36 holes wasn't enough to make the weekend, as the South Korean missed his fifth cut of the season.
Justin Rose (-1)
The experienced Englishman produced two rollercoaster rounds at TPC Toronto on Thursday and Friday, as Rose missed a sixth weekend of the season.
On Thursday, Rose was five-under through 10 holes, but a bogey on the 13th and a double bogey on the 15th meant he finished two-under. From there, the Major winner carded a one-over second round that included four birdies, 11 pars, one bogey and two doubles.
Nicolai Hojgaard (-1)
Hojgaard produced rounds of 68 and 71 on Thursday and Friday to miss the cutline by two strokes at TPC Toronto.
Making four birdies and two bogeys during his first round, Hojgaard's second round was a lot more up-and-down, as five birdies, eight pars, four bogeys and a double meant a one-over round of 71 and a fifth missed cut of 2025.
Luke Clanton (-1)
Making his professional debut, Clanton was unable to replicate the form he had shown during the middle of last year, with the American missing his first cut as a pro.
The former World No.1 amateur showed great signs of what he can do but, ultimately, a level-par 70 and one-under 69 meant he finished two strokes back of the three-under cutline.
Sungjae Im (E)
Im is known as one of the most consistent performers on the PGA Tour, but rounds of 72 and 68 meant a fifth missed cut of the season.
The South Korean had work to do on Friday, following a two-over-par first round. Although he bettered his 72 by four strokes - five birdies, one bogey and one double weren't enough to make it into the weekend.
Gary Woodland (+1)
After a T11 finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge, the former US Open winner was unable to replicate that form at this weeks RBC Canadian Open.
Sitting two-under for the tournament going into the back nine on Friday, Woodland would certainly rue a poor run that included four bogeys in a five-hole stretch. Although he birdied his 17th hole, he finished four back of the cutline.
Rory McIlroy (+9)
McIlroy had been the favorite coming into the week, but an uncharacteristic 71 and 78 would, ultimately, put him nine-over-par for the tournament.
Losing 8.471 strokes to the field on Friday, it's his second worst round of his career. Struggling off the tee, the five-time Major winner stated: "Of course it concerns me... (I'm) Still sort of searching for the sort of missing piece off the tee.
"Obviously for me, when I get that part of the game clicking, then everything falls into place for me. That's a concern going into next week."
Matthieu Pavon (+10)
Carding a level-par 70 on Thursday, Pavon would need to shoot three-under-par on Friday to make the cut and get into the weekend at TPC Toronto.
However, his day couldn't have started much worse, with the Frenchman taking an octuple bogey 12 at his opening hole on Friday. Although Pavon recovered, he would end up shooting a 10-over-par 80 to finish well back of the cut.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
