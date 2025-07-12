Defending Champion Robert MacIntyre Rallies Late To Narrowly Make The Genesis Scottish Open Cut... But Other Big Names Were Not So Lucky
After a topsy turvy projected cut line finally settled at one-under-par, there were some big names who missed out at the Genesis Scottish Open
Many players were keeping their eye on the cutline at the Genesis Scottish Open on Friday, with it eventually settling at one-under-par.
Among those who narrowly made the cut were last year's champion, Robert MacIntyre, who rallied late to finish at one-under-par for the tournament, as he carded a 71 that included two important late birdies.
Along with MacIntyre, Justin Thomas also had to grind out his final round to make the cut, with the American birdieing the last hole to just make the weekend.
Turning pro only a few months ago, Luke Clanton was another to dig deep to be able to play the final two rounds of the event, as the American found four birdies on the back nine to finish two-under-par.
Two-time Open champion, Padraig Harrington, was another big name to just make the weekend, with the recent Senior US Open winner battling hard on the second day at The Renaissance Club, carding a level-par 70.
However, although some big names scraped their way into the weekend, others were not so lucky. We take a look at which players failed to make the Scottish Open cut....
Sungjae Im (E)
The two-time PGA Tour winner won't be around to try and prevail at this year's Scottish Open, as he was one of the not so lucky few who were axed after finishing level-par.
Alex Noren (+1)
The 2016 Scottish Open winner won't be around at the weekend to try and claim his second trophy, as he narrowly missed the cut following a poor second round 74.
JJ Spaun (+2)
After winning the US Open, JJ Spaun will be unable to continue his fine run of form in North Berwick, as he missed the cutline by two shots following rounds of 70 and 72.
Collin Morikawa (+4)
The 2021 Open champion would have been hoping for a nice momentum boost going into next week's Major; however, that will not be the case for the American, who he carded a second round 76 which included seven bogeys.
Rasmus Hojgaard (+6)
The European Ryder Cup hopeful won't be around to try and boost his claim this weekend after rounds of 74 and 72, making it two missed cuts in a row for the Dane.
