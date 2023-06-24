Collin Morikawa Reveals The Best Tip He's Ever Been Given Was From Justin Thomas

Collin Morikawa is a two-time Major champion and an adidas brand ambassador. The 26-year-old attended the University of California, Berkley and was a member of the winning US Walker Cup side of 2018.

Since turning professional in 2019 he has won six times around the world, including the PGA Championship of 2020 at Harding Park and The Open Championship of 2021 at Royal St George’s.

In the video below, Collin gives us some insights into his personality, and shares his thoughts on the future of the game.

Dream Fourball?

Dream Fourball? OK - Tiger, Kobe Bryant and probably Arnold Palmer…

Favourite Golf Course?

In the entire world? Ok. One to play every day… I’d probably say Kaplua as I’d get ocean views. I wouldn’t care how tough or easy the course is. I want beautiful beach views, good weather. I’m going to Hawaii!

Best Golf Shot You’ve Hit?

Probably the 16th at Harding Park in the PGA Championship. Yeah, that was a good one.

Lifting his first Major trophy, the PGA Championship at Harding Park in 2020 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Worst Golf Shot You’ve Ever Hit?

Actually pretty easy this one - Zozo Championship, 2021. There weren’t many fans thankfully but I shanked one and it was the first shank I can remember hitting in competition round, for ever.

I hit it and looked around and although there were people, there weren’t too many which I was thankful for.

Best Tip You’ve Ever Been Given?

JT (Justin Thomas) gave me some really good advice before my first ever PGA tournament. He talked about how you have to stand on your own path and believe in what you do.

Everyone has a different path, some will fast track and get there quicker, some might take a longer path but if you really love what you’re doing and you believe in yourself, you’ll get there.

That was big when I was first turning pro. With a lot of young talent out there I needed to dig that belief out of me and go and earn it.

Funniest Person On Tour?

It’s a tough one. There’s some dark humour, some funny guys – Tyrrell Hatton is one of my favourite people. He’s funny, very sarcastic, deadpan…

He’ll love to hear that! But he’s one of my favourite people to play golf with. It’s never about us, always about him but in such a good way – it’s always entertaining.

Tyrrell Hatton has been known to make Collin laugh (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kapalua – In a Cart – What Tunes Are Playing?

It depends on the mood. Probably some country – when I’m really relaxed, country is what I turn to. Super-relaxing though, nothing too much.

Strangest Thing In Your Golf Bag?

I don’t have anything weird. I keep it clean… Nothing… Normal golf bag.

How Do We Get More People Playing Golf?

I think the biggest thing is to show them it doesn’t have to be 10 hours long. It doesn’t have to be a long day, you don’t have to put on pleated pants, a button up and a collared shirt.

Some of the best times I’ve had is being in a t-shirt and shorts and sneakers and having a good time with your friends.

That’s the biggest thing - making it more accessible and I think that’s what adidas has been able to to; merge sport and lifestyle and seeing their innovation and forward thinking ways of blending golf and streetwear that, you know, kids can wear that stuff to school.

Collin Morikawa was speaking to Golf Monthly at the 2023 adidas golf Global Launch in Los Angeles