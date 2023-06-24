Collin Morikawa Reveals The Best Tip He's Ever Been Given Was From Justin Thomas
Two-time Major winner Collin Morikawa answers a Quick 9 questions, from his dream fourball to the best tip he's ever been given
Collin Morikawa is a two-time Major champion and an adidas brand ambassador. The 26-year-old attended the University of California, Berkley and was a member of the winning US Walker Cup side of 2018.
Since turning professional in 2019 he has won six times around the world, including the PGA Championship of 2020 at Harding Park and The Open Championship of 2021 at Royal St George’s.
In the video below, Collin gives us some insights into his personality, and shares his thoughts on the future of the game.
Dream Fourball?
Dream Fourball? OK - Tiger, Kobe Bryant and probably Arnold Palmer…
Favourite Golf Course?
In the entire world? Ok. One to play every day… I’d probably say Kaplua as I’d get ocean views. I wouldn’t care how tough or easy the course is. I want beautiful beach views, good weather. I’m going to Hawaii!
Best Golf Shot You’ve Hit?
Probably the 16th at Harding Park in the PGA Championship. Yeah, that was a good one.
Worst Golf Shot You’ve Ever Hit?
Actually pretty easy this one - Zozo Championship, 2021. There weren’t many fans thankfully but I shanked one and it was the first shank I can remember hitting in competition round, for ever.
I hit it and looked around and although there were people, there weren’t too many which I was thankful for.
Best Tip You’ve Ever Been Given?
JT (Justin Thomas) gave me some really good advice before my first ever PGA tournament. He talked about how you have to stand on your own path and believe in what you do.
Everyone has a different path, some will fast track and get there quicker, some might take a longer path but if you really love what you’re doing and you believe in yourself, you’ll get there.
That was big when I was first turning pro. With a lot of young talent out there I needed to dig that belief out of me and go and earn it.
Funniest Person On Tour?
It’s a tough one. There’s some dark humour, some funny guys – Tyrrell Hatton is one of my favourite people. He’s funny, very sarcastic, deadpan…
He’ll love to hear that! But he’s one of my favourite people to play golf with. It’s never about us, always about him but in such a good way – it’s always entertaining.
Kapalua – In a Cart – What Tunes Are Playing?
It depends on the mood. Probably some country – when I’m really relaxed, country is what I turn to. Super-relaxing though, nothing too much.
Strangest Thing In Your Golf Bag?
I don’t have anything weird. I keep it clean… Nothing… Normal golf bag.
How Do We Get More People Playing Golf?
I think the biggest thing is to show them it doesn’t have to be 10 hours long. It doesn’t have to be a long day, you don’t have to put on pleated pants, a button up and a collared shirt.
Some of the best times I’ve had is being in a t-shirt and shorts and sneakers and having a good time with your friends.
That’s the biggest thing - making it more accessible and I think that’s what adidas has been able to to; merge sport and lifestyle and seeing their innovation and forward thinking ways of blending golf and streetwear that, you know, kids can wear that stuff to school.
Collin Morikawa was speaking to Golf Monthly at the 2023 adidas golf Global Launch in Los Angeles
Dan is a Staff Writer and has been with the Golf Monthly team since 2021. Dan graduated with a Masters degree in International Journalism from the University of Sussex and primarily looks after equipment reviews and buyer's guides, specializing in golf shoe and golf cart reviews. Dan has now tested and reviewed over 30 pairs of golf shoes since he joined Golf Monthly and is an expert in the field. A left-handed golfer, his handicap index is currently 7.8 and he plays at Fulford Heath Golf Club in the West Midlands.
Dan is currently playing:
Driver: TaylorMade Stealth 2
Fairway: TaylorMade Stealth 2 15°, Ping G425 Max 21°
Hybrid: Ping G425
Irons: Cobra King Tec Utility, Ping i59 (5-PW)
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro
Putter: Wilson Staff Infinite Buckingham
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x Pix
-
-
'Sorry Sis' - Min Woo Lee Plays Travelers Instead Of Watching Sister Minjee At KPMG
Min Woo Lee was all booked to watch his sister, Minjee, at this week's women's Major before his stellar play got in the way
By Mark Townsend • Published
-
All You Need To Know About The First Tee For The 2023 Ryder Cup
How many fans will it hold? How does it measure up to previous first tees and how can you get a ticket? All you need to know about the Ryder Cup first tee
By Paul Higham • Published