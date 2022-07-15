The Open Championship 2022 Leaderboard, Latest Score and Live Updates Day 2 - Tiger Out This Morning

Refresh

PIN AT 1 It really is only just on the green over the Swilcan burn. I think there'll be a few more in the wet stuff by the end of the day.

FIRST MOVER Si Woo Kim has just birdied the first to move into the top five on -4. He holed out from the Road Hole bunker yesterday... He could have a chance this week.

WEATHER WARNING It's my own personal warning - please would people stop going on about Scotland having bad weather... The east coast of Scotland is one of the driest parts of the UK.. It hardly ever rains in St Andrews. How do you think the fairways are so baked and hard? I live in Deeside up in Aberdeenshire where the weather is cracking because we're sheltered by the Cairngorms - It tends to be hot and sunny in the summer and cold and crisp in the winter... Just saying...

Cameron Young is top of the leaderboard, with Rory McIlroy only two shots behind

SLOW PLAY: A lot of chat about the slow play yesterday. It's just the way it is on The Old Course because of the crossovers and the fact players are often hitting onto adjacent fairways. One way to solve that might be to put a big line of internal out of bounds all the way up the middle of The Old Course... Can you imagine?! I hate internal out of bounds.

TRIPLE TROUBLE: Yup - It's a 7 for Haotong Li. I don't think he'll NR though.

BY WAY OF CONSOLATION: This might not be of much consolation to Haotong Li but I once stuck my second shot in the Swilcan burn when it was flowing fast after quite a bit of rainfall. My ball headed out to sea at rapid pace. It was blowing a hoolie and pouring rain - I reached in my bag and pulled out another new Pro V1 (first ball was brand new too by the way) . I decided to drop back a bit so I didn't have to face a delicate chip across... I got it up in the wind a bit from about 50 yards and it too fell in the water. I then pulled out the final Pro V1 from the sleeve and dropped closer - I duffed the chip into the burn and NR'd having just lost £10 (it was a while ago so I'm guessing what I paid in Auchterlonies) to the waters...

TRY AGAIN HAOTONG LI Yesterday I said I'd never seen it before when Kurt Kitayama bounced it off the railway sleepers on the edge of the Swilcan Burn and it came straight back towards him... Well I've now seen it twice because Haotong Li has just done it... His second shot almost came back to his feet. He looks pretty disconsolate... And now even more so as he's put his third shot in the drink... This is not the start you want.

EARLY STARTERS: Not many of the leading pack after round 1 are out early this morning. But Talor Gooch on -4 is out at 7.30am. Also on -4 are Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler who are out at 8.14 and 8.25 respectively.

MORE SUNDAY PINS: They're looking pretty tight again - The one on the 1st is short right, even more difficult to get to. But it's looking more receptive after a wee bit of rain. Ryan Fox has just got one to back up on the 2nd... Could be some very decent scoring today but frankly, who cares how low they go? The best player will win, whatever the scores are... If it's -20 then fair play to them.. It will still be super-exciting!

BETS: Just checking up on the performance of my bets from round 1. Billy Horschel (+1), Victor Perez (-1), Adrain Meronk (+3), Tyrrell Hatton (-1), Laurie Canter (Even)... Hope yours are doing better.

HELLO AND WELCOME: To day two of The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews. I'm Fergus Bisset and I'll be taking you through the first couple of hours of the action. Cameron Young leads the way through 18 holes and will tee off today at 1.26. First out today are 1989 champion Mark Calcavecchia (+11 and dead last after round one), Ryan Fox of New Zealand (-1) and Jediah Morgan of Australia (+7).

(Image credit: BBC) The weather today looks interesting. A westerly to start with and maybe a spot of rain, the wind switching to a northerly later in the day. That might be challenging for the later starters.

Does anyone else feel like round 1 only finished 5 minutes ago?