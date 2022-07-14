The Open Championship Leaderboard, Latest Scores and Live Updates

Live

The 150th Open at St Andrews has finally arrived and the action is set to be fascinating with the world's best players tackling a firm and fast Old Course.

Follow our live coverage all day, with plenty of big groups to watch including defending champion Collin Morikawa out at 9.58am local time with Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. Tiger Woods starts at 2.59 pm local with US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and Max Homa.

Updates will come from Fergus BissetDan Parker, Elliott Heath, Mark Townsend and Andy Wright.

Hello and welcome to day one of the 150th Open Championship!

We'll have Fergus Bisset covering the early action this morning from 6am local time.

The 1999 Champion Golfer of the Year Paul Lawrie will hit the first tee shot at 6.35am, with the Scot playing alongside Webb Simpson and Min Woo Lee.

