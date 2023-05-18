PGA Championship Leaderboard, Tee Times, Live Updates From Oak Hill: Frost Delays Start

Refresh

Play to start at 8.50am Practice facilities open at 7:35am EDT; Practice putting green opens at 7:45am EDT; 1st tee time (#1 tee) will be at 8:50am EDT; 1st tee time (10th tee) will be at 8:55am EDT. Round 1 Starting Times are delayed by 1hr 50min total.May 18, 2023 See more

Well sort of. We have been updated to be told that we will be updated by 7.30am. At present all facilities remain closed due to the frost. We had previously been told that the start will be about an hour and a quarter after the practice facilities open. Play had been due to begin at 7am, which is noon UK time.

Missing champions The most recent PGA Championship winner who is not playing this year is 2013 victor Jason Dufner. That year was also the most recent time that the tournament was held at Oak Hill. Dufner finished two shots clear of runner up Jim Furyk. In the second round, he broke the course record when he carded a 63, which also tied the record for the lowest round in a Major. (This record was subsequently broken when Branden Grace shot 62 at Royal Birkdale in 2017.) Sweden's David Lingmerth has replaced Dufner in the field for 2023. Other absent past PGA Champions this year include Tiger Woods, John Daly, Martin Kaymer, Davis Love III and Vijay Singh. Davis Love, 59, last played in the USPGA in 2020 and last made the cut in 2011. Singh, 60, has not played in a Major since the USPGA of 2018, when he came 78th. Daly, who withdrew this year through injury, has played most USPGAs since he win in 1991, but has not made the cut in one since 2012.

How the Majors differ with regard to invitations to past champions The PGA Championship and The Masters both give their past champions a lifetime exemption for qualifying for the tournament. The US Open gives a 10-year exemption to its champion, while the Open winner qualifies for the event until they're 60 years old.

Still waiting We were told that 'further info' would be given by 7am (when play was due to start) regarding the delay in play caused by frost, This self-imposed deadline of 7am passed a few minutes ago with no further info given, Clearly we are in for a substantial delay.

WHO WILL WIN? (Image credit: Oddschecker.com) Oddschecker.com have clear favorites with Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler with the shortest prices. Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay just behind them.

LOWRY SHOWS HOW COLD IT IS! Chilly morning @Offaly_GAA @PGAChampionship ☘️ pic.twitter.com/MsTUzUMj8ZMay 18, 2023 See more Shane Lowry got his hurling stick out to show how cold it is in Rochester this morning!

GARETH BALE HOLE IN ONE (Image credit: Twitter: @TaylorMadeGolf) While we wait for the pro golfers there has already been some action this morning - Gareth Bale got his first hole in one... and at Torrey Pines! Watch him hole out here

THE WEATHER FORECAST WAS CORRECT! (Image credit: PGA of America) The weather forecast predicted a frosty start, and that is exactly what we have, hopefully it is the only delay of the tournament.