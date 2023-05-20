'Classless' And 'Uncalled For' DeChambeau And Koepka Booed By Fans At PGA Championship
The LIV duo received an unsavoury reception from the fans on the 1st tee at Oak Hill
Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka received loud 'boos' on the 1st tee at Oak Hill as they got their third rounds underway at the PGA Championship.
DeChambeau went up first and received a very frosty reception from the onlooking New York fans, with Koepka also getting loud 'boos' from the spectators around the tee as he stepped up.
The duo both joined LIV Golf last year for fees reported to be north of $100m, with the tour they play on thought to be why they received the boos. The fans' behaviour certainly didn't go down well on commentary or on social media.
"Most strange, completely uncalled for," Ewen Murray said on Sky Sports, later calling it an "unsavoury two minutes."
He then tweeted: "We were quite surprised at that. Many would be. Two fine players and thoroughly decent men."
The 2002 PGA Champion Rich Beem, also on commentary with Sky Sports, said he "could not agree more" and that "they're booing the guys because they're no longer part of the PGA Tour, but you're booing a couple of Major champions that have done it their way."
Social media was also critical of the fans' reactions, with Ron Mintz calling the boos "classless" and "uncalled for."
Jim Nantz reportedly described it as "not a warm welcome" and said he hadn't heard any boos since last summer when LIV Golf started.
Take a look at some of the reaction on Golf Twitter...
The boos by fans for DeChambeau and Koepka are classless, uncalled for.May 20, 2023
Pretty aggressive boobirds for Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka on the first tee at the PGA Championship."Not a warm welcome," says Jim Nantz. "I've never heard that, for that matter, at any point back to last summer." pic.twitter.com/GOnmAzaVfKMay 20, 2023
DeChambeau and Koepka getting a less than warm welcome on 1st tee. A preview of the 2025 Ryder Cup then…..#NewyorkMay 20, 2023
The booing of Bryson Dechambeau and Brooks Koepka on the first tee…I don’t understand it. Apparently these fans don’t appreciate amazing golf.May 20, 2023
PGA first-tee introduction of Brooks Koepka and especially Bryson DeChambeau greeted with boos and jeers. I’ve never heard that in golf.May 20, 2023
Wow. Usa crowd reaching a new low. Well said @ewenmurray77. If your a golf fan, following Bryson and Brooks would be pretty impressive. Most of us can only dream of playing the game at their levelMay 20, 2023
Idiots booing Dechambeau should be removed from the property.May 20, 2023
