What Is The PGA Championship Playoff Format?

The 2021 PGA Championship is set for a thrilling climax with a number of players in with a chance of lifting the Wanamaker Trophy come the end of the day.

Only a few shots separate Phil Mickelson, Brooks Koepka, Louis Oosthuizen and a whole host of other players, and given how tough Kiawah Island can be especially down the stretch, we could be in for a tight finish.

But what happens if there is a tie after 72 holes?

All fours Majors have different playoff formats and the PGA Championship features a three-hole aggregate playoff.

The three-hole aggregate playoff will take place over holes 10, 17 and 18 at Kiawah Island.

The course is famed for its difficulty, as shown by the Ocean Course’s 155 slope rating which is the highest in the country according to the United States Golf Association. The three playoff holes show that.

10 is a par-4 measuring around 447 yards. Players must avoid the marshes, large waste areas, and a big score because the playoff doesn’t get any easier from here.

17 is a very demanding 223-yard par-3 with water, bunkers, winds and length to deal with.

Finally the 18th is a dramatic 505-yard par-4 along the beach.

If a tie still remains after the three holes it will go to sudden death, starting at 10 and then followed by 17 and 18, and repeated until a winner is determined.

The Masters features a sudden-death playoff, the US Open has a two-hole aggregate playoff whilst the Open is a four-hole aggregate.

The last time there was a playoff in the PGA Championship was in 2011 at the Atlanta Athletic Club.

Keegan Bradley defeated Jason Dufner to win the Wanamaker Trophy in his first Major start.

There was also a playoff at the 2010 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits where Martin Kaymer defeated Bubba Watson.