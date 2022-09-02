Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf Invitational Boston Live Stream

The fourth event of the LIV Golf series gets underway in Boston on Friday, with the usual $25 million purse up for grabs at The International Golf Club. There are a host of new names in the fold for the event, chief among which is Cameron Smith who leads the all-Australian team. Marc Leishman also joins him in Punch GC.

Joaquin Niemann makes his debut in this week’s tournament in an all-new Torque GC line-up. Out go the four Japanese players from the July tournament, with Jediah Morgan, Scott Vincent and Adrian Otaegui coming in alongside the Chilean.

Cameron Tringale, Anirban Lahiri, Harold Varner III and Bubba Watson have also joined the Tour with Watson being a non-playing captain at the moment.

In the last event at Trump Bedminster, former European Ryder Cup captain, Henrik Stenson, claimed victory on his LIV Golf debut, as the Swede cruised to a two shot win over Matthew Wolff. Following his final day win, Stenson couldn't resist taking a slight dig at the Ryder Cup captaincy snub, saying: "We can agree, I played like a captain."

Attention has turned to the tournament in Boston, with individuals asking how to watch it. But before that, for those of you unaware, the event is a 54-hole competition, which includes 48 players competing in 12 teams of four (opens in new tab) with shotgun starts. So then, how do you watch it? The details are below.

How to watch on YouTube

The good news for anyone wishing to watch the event is that it can be accessed free of charge globally in two ways - via YouTube or on LIVGolf.com, as the organizers look to reach as wide an audience as possible. Obviously YouTube is free to watch, (opens in new tab) but the coverage details are yet to be confirmed. As soon as we know them we will update this page.

For those of you who may struggle with geo-blocking, we recommend taking a look at a VPN below because it allows you to get around this, regardless of where you are in the world.

LIV Golf Invitational Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022, including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. As we mentioned above, YouTube will broadcast the LIV event but, for anyone away from their home country, you can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the best out there. It's easy to use, boasts strong security features, is very easy to setup and is compatible with most major streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation.

Best of all, ExpressVPN comes with a 30 day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab). This is the #1 rated VPN in the world right now. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely free.

(opens in new tab) Watch the Golf live anywhere in the world with ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), the No.1 trusted VPN on the market. Buy the yearly pass and save 49% + get 3 months free - working out to just £5.35/$6.67 per month. Still not sure? Try out the 30 Day Risk-Free Money-Back Guarantee.

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.