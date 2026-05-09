'From What I've Been Told, I'm Not Hugely Welcome There' - LIV Golfer Rules Out Move To PGA Tour Champions Circuit
Cleeks player, Richard Bland, is still loving life on LIV, and says it's unlikely that he'll play on the PGA Tour's senior circuit in the future
Richard Bland says joining LIV Golf was "the best decision I ever made" and has appeared to rule out playing on the Champions Tour in the future, with the England golfer looking more towards semi-retirement.
The Cleeks player is still enjoying his time on the Saudi-backed circuit despite its uncertain future, and he currently lies tied for third at LIV Golf Virginia after a six-under-par second round at Trump National.
"Semi-retirement, it's getting a lot nearer, and that's fine," said Bland, who has been a LIV player since its inaugural event in June 2022.
"I'm okay with that. I've had one helluva ride out here, and the best decision I ever made."
Asked what the future holds, and whether he's considering playing on the Champions Tour, he said it doesn't look likely.
"From what I've been told, I'm not hugely welcome there," said Bland, who won the Senior PGA Championship and US Senior Open in 2024.
"As far as I'm aware, I was never given the exemption. Well, I wasn't given the exemption.
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"I'm the only senior Major champion never to get that exemption, and that's fine, I don't have an issue with that.
"I think the Champions Tour have made it pretty now impossible for anybody to come and play.
"I'm not going to go chasing it. I'll be 54 years old, but I'm going to be banned for a year anyway."
Bland, who won the British Masters on the DP World Tour in 2021, his first and only title on the European circuit, which came on his 478th attempt, also has no intention of going back to Q-School.
Instead, he plans to pick and choose where he plays.
"I know it's coming quite soon," he said of retirement. "I kind of earmarked next year would probably be my last year of playing full-time, as I do right now.
"Then going forward, really kind of scattered, but play where I want to play.
"For me, the travel is the hard bit," added the 53-year-old. "My body just doesn't recover as quickly as probably somebody like David Puig or Caleb Surratt does if they're on a flight for 12 hours.
"That's been the hard thing for me, recovery, getting ready for tournaments."
The future of LIV Golf is up in the air after the recent announcement that Saudi Arabia's Private Investment Fund is withdrawing its funding at the end of the 2026 season.
However, Bland is hopeful that the League will find a solution, and says he would love to stay involved with his Cleeks team.
"I hope that whatever we become in the future, that I can stay with the Cleeks in some form, even if it's taking the TrackMans back to the clubhouse or something like that," he joked.
"I would love to stay on board with the Cleeks in some way."
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and the FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
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