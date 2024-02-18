Genesis Invitational Leaderboard And Live Updates: List Leads With Cantlay, Schauffele and Zalatoris chasing

Refresh

Cantlay's slow start continues Cantlay makes an error off the tee on the par 4 fifth and gets stuck in the deep stuff. He can't hack it out and misses the green way short. He manages to get up and down nicely, but hasn't given himself any real birdie opportunities yet. His playing partner Schauffele has just dropped his first shot of the day to fall back to -11. Ahead on the seventh, List makes his first big mistake and loses his drive into the bunker. But it's no issue, as his second is a beauty to leave a 12-footer for birdie. He's feeling it.

We have a new leader Luke List is on fire as he birdies the fifth to leap frog Cantlay to -15. He's four-under through five holes, and most importantly, seems to be rolling it really well this week (he's second in SG: putting in the field). Cantlay has four pars in a row to start his round to stay at -14. Elsewhere, Hadwin has made the biggest move so far with five birdies in eight holes, moving up seven places to T3 at -12.

What a par save! After duffing his chip on his second shot on the par 3 fourth, Harris English nails it on his second go for a great par save. Looked like a par the whole way, @Harris_English 👏 The 4-time TOUR winner is just two back @TheGenesisInv. pic.twitter.com/4aR02FZauhFebruary 18, 2024 See more

Cantlay chasing first win since 2022 Cantlay, who seems to be in contention pretty regularly on tour, somehow hasn't won since the BMW Championship in 2022. Not the start he wanted so far today as he has already lost his two-shot advantage after three pars to start. His best friend on tour, Schauffele, also starts steady at even par for the day. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Leaderboard reshuffle Cantlay (-14) and Schauffele (-12) both start their rounds with par-par, meaning the chasing pack have now caught up. List is tied for the lead, while Zalatoris is in solo third at -13 after two birdies in his first three holes. Adam Hadwin is also slowly moving up, with a four-under start after seven to sit at -11.

Shaky start for Cantlay and Schauffele as List ties the lead Cantlay misses the green on the second, leaving a tricky up and down. Schauffele also misjudges his approach slightly to leave a long birdie putt up the hill. Meanwhile, List is catching fire as he sinks a birdie on three to join Cantlay at the top.

Cantlay's lead cut to one early Both Cantlay and Schauffele can't convert their birdie putts to start with disappointing pars on the first. It's a big boost for the chasing field, with many already going low early in their rounds. One of those who started well was Luke List, who is a shot back of Cantlay after an eagle on the first. Here was his gorgeous approach that set it up: 2-under thru 1.Luke List is just one back after an eagle at the first @TheGenesisInv. pic.twitter.com/Oz0FKf4mICFebruary 18, 2024 See more

Fast starts for Matsuyama and English Birdies galore for the late tee offs. Hideki Matsuyama starts with three-straight birdies, while English goes birdie-birdie for his first two holes. Back on the first, Cantlay and Schauffele both miss the green in two on the par 5 to leave longer birdie putts than they would've liked. Should be a fascinating final round if the early scoring is anything to go by.

Cantlay and Schauffele are off, List eagles No.1 So the final round is fully underway, as both Cantlay and Schauffele start with solid tee shots. With the easiest pin of the week so far on the first hole, there have been over 30 birdies and two eagles on No.1 today. One of those eagles is List, who now moves to second at -13 after nailing his 20 footer for a three. Zalatoris can't convert his eagle putt and taps in for a bird to join playing partner List at T2 moments later.

Day and English start with birdies Jason Day, looking good in his Malbon vest today, and Harris English get their first rounds off to a strong start with tap-in birdies on the par 5 first to move to -11. Back on the first tee, Zalatoris and List are both in good positions on the fairway. Cantlay and Schauffele will be up next. Sunday fit from Jason Day at Riviera pic.twitter.com/OJj5crIyZDFebruary 18, 2024 See more

Two groups left to tee off The final group of leader Patrick Cantlay (-14), and good friend Xander Schauffele (-12), is set to tee off in about 15 minutes. Will Zalatoris (-12) and Luke List (-11) are on the first tee and about to get their final round going. Scoring is available out there, with a few players making their move so far. Canadian Adam Hadwin, who started the day seven shots behind Cantlay, has rushed out to three straight birdies to start his day to quickly get himself into the mix at -10. Max Homa made the turn with a tidy three-under 32 to move up 10 spots to a tie for 10th at -8.