KPMG Women's PGA Championship Doubles Prize Fund

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The purse for this week's KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Congressional Country Club has doubled from $4.5m to $9m.

The move is a continuation of the rising finances in the women's game, with the recent US Women's Open featuring a $10m purse, up from $5.5m last year. Winner Minjee Lee took home $1.8m.

This week's KPMG PGA Championship winner will earn $1.35m, also double that of last year. The $9m total purse represents a 300% increase since 2014 ($2.25m).

The Chevron Championship, the opening women's Major of the season that was previously known as the ANA Inspiration, saw its purse jump from $3m to $5m this year, with the AIG Women's Open and Evian Championships, the remaining two Major following this week's KPMG PGA, likely to also increase their payouts.

The KPMG Women's PGA Championship took over from the LPGA Championship, which is the second-oldest women's Major, dating back to 1955. The tournament has visited some of the USA's most prestigious clubs in recent years including Atlanta Athletic Club (2021), Aronimink Golf Club (2020), Hazeltine National Golf Club (2019), Kemper Lakes Golf Club (2018), Olympia Fields Country Club (2017), Sahalee Country Club (2016) and Westchester Country Club (2015).

Next year's event takes place at Baltusrol Golf Club, with PGA Frisco, the new home of the PGA of America, locked in for 2025 and 2031.

“When the PGA of America partnered with KPMG and the LPGA Tour in 2015, we promised to elevate this event by increasing the purse, conducting it at venues with a history of hosting men’s major championships such as Congressional Country Club, and delivering broadcast network coverage with NBC Sports,” said Jim Richerson, President of the PGA of America. “As part of our shared commitment to support and showcase women’s golf, we have delivered on those promises.”

“Through the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, we are accelerating the advancement, development and empowerment of women both on and off the golf course,” said Paul Knopp, KPMG U.S. Chair and CEO. “The significantly increased purse size – along with top courses in major markets, network TV coverage, and advanced data and analytics capabilities provided via KPMG Performance Insights – are tangible examples of our commitment to elevate the world-class athletes on the LPGA Tour.”