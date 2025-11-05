'Nothing Could Be Further From The Truth' - Gary Player Clarifies Ryder Cup Stance After Calling For The Event To Be 'Abolished'

Gary Player isn't afraid to voice his opinion on the state of professional golf and, last week, the recently turned 90-year-old did just that about the Ryder Cup.

Back in mid-October, Player labelled it as "the worst event in the world" and, speaking prior to his birthday in an interview with Golf Digest, the nine-time Major winner claimed the historic tournament should be abolished, stating that: "Nobody loves golf more than me, but I love golf to such an extent that I sat there and cringed.

"The whole world was watching and all you heard was ‘F’ this and ‘F’ that and you see people misbehaving."

Justin Thomas attempts to quieten fans down during the Saturday afternoon four-balls of the Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taking place in New York, the Ryder Cup was marred by fans' behavior at Bethpage Black, as the rowdy reception toward the Europeans over-stepped the mark on several occasions.

Although Player went on to add that the event could be salvaged, using The Masters and the behavior at Augusta National as an example, the World Golf Hall of Famer has now released a statement clarifying his thoughts on the matter.

Releasing a lengthy post to his social media, Player stated: "It has been brought to my attention that recent media reports have stated that I wish to see an end to the Ryder Cup competition—nothing could be further from the truth! I hold its organizers, the PGA of America and the Ryder Cup Europe, in the highest regard.

"Obviously, with my South African roots, I never played in the Ryder Cup. But throughout my career, I have loved competing in the match-play format as is evidenced by my 5 wins in the World Match Play events at Wentworth, including my famous win when I beat Tony Lema after being 7-down. Also, being a Captain of the International Presidents Cup team was one of the great honours of my career.

"My comments about the Ryder Cup were intended to be a warning that this great tournament is at risk of coming to an end if the recent behaviour in New York is allowed to continue, or even worse, escalate further at future events.

"I love the Ryder Cup format as do many millions of fans all over the globe. I want to see this great team competition continue to grow in a manner that allows it to meet the changing commercial needs of its sponsors and partners. But, I desperately want this growth not be at the expense of the dignity and respect which golfers and golf supporters have historically shown to one another.

"That is what I spoke about and what I am warning about now. I want nothing more than that the Ryder Cup continues in perpetuity. I love the Ryder Cup so much that I am presently assisting in the design of a golf course at Luton Hoo, outside London. In that design I am particularly focused on producing a course that will meet all the criteria for a future Ryder Cup venue.

"There were thousands of supporters and workers at Bethpage Black who behaved in the manner of how golf tournaments should be characterized. From the players to the fans, let's work together to make the Ryder Cup's future shine bright."

Player was present on Friday at the 2025 Ryder Cup and pictured alongside President Donald Trump (Image credit: Getty Images)

Player wasn't the only individual to speak out about the fan behavior in New York as, during the event, many on social media described the scenes as "unacceptable" with Joel Beall, a senior writer at Golf Digest, posting on X that, "What is being yelled at Rory and Shane right now is some of the worst behaviour I've ever seen."

Former US Ryder Cup captain, Tom Watson, even went as far to say he was "ashamed" of how the New York crowd behaved during the three-day event, which ended with Europe claiming a 15-13 victory after a tense final day.

The next edition of the Ryder Cup will be held in 2027 at Adare Manor, with Europe looking to claim a third straight win and keep their incredible home record intact, which they haven't lost since 1993.

Following that event, the 2029 edition will be staged in Hazeltine, a layout where the US side triumphed comfortably 17-11 back in 2016.