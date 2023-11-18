Matt Wallace Ties DP World Tour Record After Birdieing Every Hole On Back Nine

Matt Wallace produced a record-equalling 12-under-par round of 60, as he birdied every hole on the back nine to surge through the pack and take the lead at the DP World Tour Championship.

Starting the day at four-under-par, Wallace made three birdies on the front nine before his inspired back-nine run saw him finish just one shot shy of becoming only the second person to shoot a 59 on the DP World Tour.

His sparkling back nine, which saw him make over 70 feet worth of putts alone, also saw him tie for the DP World Tour record of nine birdies in a row, set by James Nitties in 2019. He also ties the record for the most birdies in a single round (12).

"What an amazing day. I just tried my hardest to get myself back into the tournament so I'm really happy that I've been able to do that - I played great," the Englishman told Sky Sports after his round.

The 33-year-old's incredible round left him on the 18th tee with the opportunity to become the first person since Oliver Fisher at the 2018 Portugal Masters to shoot a round of 59 on the DP World Tour.

Wallace needed an eagle on the par-five last on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates to achieve the feat, but unfortunately found the greenside bunker with his second shot and was forced to settle for a tap-in birdie.

The World No. 87 later revealed after his round that he didn't realise the magnitude of that final hole. "At the end, I didn't even think it was for a 59 there; honestly, I think it helped me a little bit. I just played really nice coming down the stretch and wanted to."

"I'm kind of gutted now [that I didn't know] - it was a great opportunity to do it. I've done it at Moor Park on the West Course which is only a par 68, but to do it out there would have been really special today. Having ball in hand helps but it was fantastic and a good effort for 59."

Regardless, his 12-under total saw him shoot up the leaderboard and overtake overnight leader Nicolai Hojgaard, with a tournament score of -16.

Wallace has predominantly played in America this year - securing his first PGA Tour victory at the Corales Puntacana Championship in March - but has enjoyed a great late-season run on the DP World Tour, registering top-ten finishes at the Czech Masters, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and Qatar Masters to move inside the top 50 in the Race to Dubai. He now eyes his first win on the Tour since his 2018 victory at The Made In Denmark.

"I'm playing solid and I felt my game was right there and I obviously proved that today," he ended. "In the Czech Republic, I was playing to keep my card as I've been playing on the PGA Tour mostly this year. Once I came second there it kind of boosted me to make the DP World Tour Championship and now I'm here with a chance to win tomorrow."