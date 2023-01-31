How Much Did LIV Golf Pay Dustin Johnson?

Two-time Major champion Dustin Johnson was one of the most high-profile LIV Golf signings of 2022. At the start of June 2022, it was announced that he would be in the field for the inaugural Saudi-backed LIV event at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire. DJ then resigned from the PGA Tour on June 7th.

It was reported by The Telegraph that Dustin Johnson’s sign on fee was somewhere in the region of $125 million.

It has been suggested that DJ has committed to a four-year deal with LIV Golf.

Johnson may have lost the Royal Bank of Canada as a sponsor for signing with LIV, but he can console himself with the fact he won over $35 million in prize money during the 2022 LIV Golf season.

How Much Did Dustin Johnson Make in LIV Golf prize money in 2022?

How much did DJ make in LIV prize money last year? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson won $10,575,267 from individual competitions on the LIV Golf Circuit in 2022. He won the event in Boston and had three further top five finishes.

In addition, he won the season-long points race on the LIV circuit and picked up a bonus of $18 million.

DJ’s LIV Golf team – 4Aces GC, (DJ, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez and Talor Gooch,) won the LIV Team Championship Final in Miami and picked up $16 million. DJ’s share of $4 million was added to the $3.1 million share he had won with the team through the season.

Johnson’s total LIV winnings for 2022 amounted to a staggering $35.6 million.

By way of context, in 14 and a bit seasons on the PGA Tour, Johnson has won just under $75 million.

The total prize fund in terms of purses and bonuses on the 2022 LIV Golf season was $255 million in 2022 and that is rising to $405 million in 2023 with the schedule expanded to 14 events.

DJ with his wife Paulina Gretzky (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dustin Johnson won the first of his two Major titles in the 2016 US open at Oakmont Country Club. He then won the 2020 Masters Tournament with a record low score of 20-under-par.

A professional since 2007, Johnson had a series of near misses in Majors before making his breakthrough in 2016. He is a 24-time winner on the PGA Tour and has been World Number 1 for a total of 135 weeks during his career. Only Greg Norman and Tiger Woods have spent longer at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking. In the 2021 Ryder Cup, Johnson won all five of his matches, just the fifth American player in the history of the event to achieve that feat.

The 2023 LIV season will see 14 regular LIV Golf events taking place. Each tournament will feature 48 players in 12 teams of four who will tee it up to play 54-holes in both individual and team competition.

The prize fund for each regular season event will be $25 million with $20 million to be shared between the individuals - $4 million for 1st place down to $120K for the 48th placed finisher (there’s no cut). $5 million will go to the team competition with prizes of $3million, $1.5 million and $500K going to the first three teams.