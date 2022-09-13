Italian Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After a strong field at last week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth finished with Irishman Shane Lowry claiming the title ahead of Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, the DP World Tour heads to mainland Europe for the Italian Open, where more big names are competing.World No.2 McIlroy once again tees it up on the Tour as he looks to gain some valuable experience of Rome’s Marco Simone Golf Club, which is also hosting next year’s Ryder Cup. He’s joined by World No.10 Viktor Hovland, US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, and World No.28 Tyrell Hatton.

Nicolai Hojgaard won last year’s event, edging out Tommy Fleetwood and Adrian Meronk by one shot for his first win on the Tour and emulating his brother Rasmus' success the week earlier at the Omega European Masters. That made them the first brothers to win back-to-back events in the Tour's history. Nicolai, Rasmus and Meronk are competing this week, but there’s no Fleetwood. Meanwhile, there’s also some friendly sibling rivalry for Fitzpatrick with the inclusion of his brother, Alex.

Elsewhere, Spaniard Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, who has been in the news largely because of his absence from the the BMW PGA Championship, is in this week’s field. Another Spaniard, Adrian Otaegui, who is the only player dropped from the field for this week’s LIV Golf Series tournament in Chicago, instead tees it up in Italy along with two other players who’ve previously competed in the Saudi-backed Series, Oliver Bekker and Pablo Larrazabal.

The players will be battling for a €3m purse - an identical sum to last year's prize fund. Of that, the winner will earn €500,000.

Italian Open Prize Money 2022

Position Prize Money 1st €500,000 2nd €333,320 3rd €187,800 4th €150,000 5th €127,200 6th €105,000 7th €90,000 8th €75,000 9th €67,200 10th €60,000 11th €55,200 12th €51,600 13th €48,300 14th €45,900 15th €44,100 16th €42,300 17th €40,500 18th €38,700 19th €37,200 20th €36,000 21st €34,800 22nd €33,900 23rd €33,000 24th €32,100 25th €31,200 26th €30,300 27th €29,400 28th €28,500 29th €27,600 30th €26,700 31st €25,800 32nd €24,900 33rd €24,000 34th €23,100 35th €22,500 36th €21,900 37th €21,300 38th €20,700 39th €20,100 40th €19,500 41st €18,900 42nd €18,300 43rd €17,700 44th €17,100 45th €16,500 46th €15,900 47th €15,300 48th €14,700 49th €14,100 50th €13,500 51st €12,900 52nd €12,300 53rd €11,700 54th €11,100 55th €10,500 56th €9,900 57th €9,300 58th €9,000 59th €8,700 60th €8,400 61st €8,100 62nd €7,800 63rd €7,500 64th €7,200 65th €6,900

Italian Open Field 2022

Pep Angles

Maverick Antcliff

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Oliver Bekker

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

John Catlin

Filippo Celli

Ashley Chesters

Luca Cianchetti

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Dave Coupland

Sean Crocker

Louis De Jager

Gregorio De Leo

Luke Donald

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Farr

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Darren Fichardt

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Alex Fitzpatrick

Matt Fitzpatrick

Marco Florioli

Matt Ford

Grant Forrest

Giacomo Fortini

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Daniel Gavins

Joel Girrbach

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet

Ricardo Gouveia

Gavin Green

Chase Hanna

Tyrrell Hatton

Grégory Havret

Benjamin Hebert

Scott Hend

Lucas Herbert

Angel Hidalgo

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Viktor Hovland

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Niall Kearney

Jesper Kennegard

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Kurt Kitayama

Søren Kjeldsen

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Min Woo Lee

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Tom Lewis

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Manfredi Manica

Richard Mansell

Giovanni Manzoni

Stefano Mazzoli

Richard McEvoy

Ross McGowan

Rory McIlroy

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

Zach Murray

Lukas Nemecz

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Carlos Pigem

Garrick Porteous

Haydn Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Julien Quesne

Alvaro Quiros

Aaron Rai

Robert Rock

Andrea Romano

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Andrea Saracino

Marcel Schneider

Jason Scrivener

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Callum Shinkwin

Marcel Siem

Jordan Smith

Clément Sordet

Matthew Southgate

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Santiago Tarrio

Sami Välimäki

Daniel Van Tonder

Jacopo Vecchi Fossa

Johannes Veerman

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Clancy Waugh

Dale Whitnell

Andrew Wilson

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Huilin Zhang

