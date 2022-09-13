Italian Open Purse, Prize Money And Field 2022
Some of the game's biggest names are in the field for the tournament at the venue for the 2023 Ryder Cup
After a strong field at last week’s BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth finished with Irishman Shane Lowry claiming the title ahead of Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, the DP World Tour heads to mainland Europe for the Italian Open, where more big names are competing.World No.2 McIlroy once again tees it up on the Tour as he looks to gain some valuable experience of Rome’s Marco Simone Golf Club, which is also hosting next year’s Ryder Cup. He’s joined by World No.10 Viktor Hovland, US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick, and World No.28 Tyrell Hatton.
Nicolai Hojgaard won last year’s event, edging out Tommy Fleetwood and Adrian Meronk by one shot for his first win on the Tour and emulating his brother Rasmus' success the week earlier at the Omega European Masters. That made them the first brothers to win back-to-back events in the Tour's history. Nicolai, Rasmus and Meronk are competing this week, but there’s no Fleetwood. Meanwhile, there’s also some friendly sibling rivalry for Fitzpatrick with the inclusion of his brother, Alex.
Elsewhere, Spaniard Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, who has been in the news largely because of his absence from the the BMW PGA Championship, is in this week’s field. Another Spaniard, Adrian Otaegui, who is the only player dropped from the field for this week’s LIV Golf Series tournament in Chicago, instead tees it up in Italy along with two other players who’ve previously competed in the Saudi-backed Series, Oliver Bekker and Pablo Larrazabal.
The players will be battling for a €3m purse - an identical sum to last year's prize fund. Of that, the winner will earn €500,000.
Italian Open Prize Money 2022
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|€500,000
|2nd
|€333,320
|3rd
|€187,800
|4th
|€150,000
|5th
|€127,200
|6th
|€105,000
|7th
|€90,000
|8th
|€75,000
|9th
|€67,200
|10th
|€60,000
|11th
|€55,200
|12th
|€51,600
|13th
|€48,300
|14th
|€45,900
|15th
|€44,100
|16th
|€42,300
|17th
|€40,500
|18th
|€38,700
|19th
|€37,200
|20th
|€36,000
|21st
|€34,800
|22nd
|€33,900
|23rd
|€33,000
|24th
|€32,100
|25th
|€31,200
|26th
|€30,300
|27th
|€29,400
|28th
|€28,500
|29th
|€27,600
|30th
|€26,700
|31st
|€25,800
|32nd
|€24,900
|33rd
|€24,000
|34th
|€23,100
|35th
|€22,500
|36th
|€21,900
|37th
|€21,300
|38th
|€20,700
|39th
|€20,100
|40th
|€19,500
|41st
|€18,900
|42nd
|€18,300
|43rd
|€17,700
|44th
|€17,100
|45th
|€16,500
|46th
|€15,900
|47th
|€15,300
|48th
|€14,700
|49th
|€14,100
|50th
|€13,500
|51st
|€12,900
|52nd
|€12,300
|53rd
|€11,700
|54th
|€11,100
|55th
|€10,500
|56th
|€9,900
|57th
|€9,300
|58th
|€9,000
|59th
|€8,700
|60th
|€8,400
|61st
|€8,100
|62nd
|€7,800
|63rd
|€7,500
|64th
|€7,200
|65th
|€6,900
Italian Open Field 2022
- Pep Angles
- Maverick Antcliff
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Oliver Bekker
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- John Catlin
- Filippo Celli
- Ashley Chesters
- Luca Cianchetti
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Dave Coupland
- Sean Crocker
- Louis De Jager
- Gregorio De Leo
- Luke Donald
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Farr
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Darren Fichardt
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Alex Fitzpatrick
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Marco Florioli
- Matt Ford
- Grant Forrest
- Giacomo Fortini
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Daniel Gavins
- Joel Girrbach
- Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Gavin Green
- Chase Hanna
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Grégory Havret
- Benjamin Hebert
- Scott Hend
- Lucas Herbert
- Angel Hidalgo
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Viktor Hovland
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Niall Kearney
- Jesper Kennegard
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Kurt Kitayama
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Min Woo Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Tom Lewis
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Manfredi Manica
- Richard Mansell
- Giovanni Manzoni
- Stefano Mazzoli
- Richard McEvoy
- Ross McGowan
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- Zach Murray
- Lukas Nemecz
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Carlos Pigem
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Julien Quesne
- Alvaro Quiros
- Aaron Rai
- Robert Rock
- Andrea Romano
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Andrea Saracino
- Marcel Schneider
- Jason Scrivener
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Callum Shinkwin
- Marcel Siem
- Jordan Smith
- Clément Sordet
- Matthew Southgate
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Santiago Tarrio
- Sami Välimäki
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Jacopo Vecchi Fossa
- Johannes Veerman
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Clancy Waugh
- Dale Whitnell
- Andrew Wilson
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Huilin Zhang
What Is The Purse For The 2022 Italian Open?
The purse for the 2022 Italian Open is €3m, an identical sum to the 2021 tournament. The winner will earn €500,000 with the runner-up winning €333,320.
Who Will Be Playing In The 2022 Italian Open?
A few of the world's top players are in action this week, partly because Marco Simone Golf Club is the host of next year's Ryder Cup. World No.2 Rory McIlroy is the standout name, with US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick and World No.10 Viktor Hovland also playing. Last year's winner, Nicolai Hojgaard, is also in the field.
Mike has 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on sports such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the sport’s most newsworthy stories. Originally from East Yorkshire, Mike now resides in Canada, where the nearest course is less than a mile from his home. It’s there where he remains confident that, one of these days, he’ll play the 17th without finding the water. Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
