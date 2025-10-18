Why Are Players Wearing Black Ribbons At The DP World India Championship?
Players have been spotted wearing black ribbons at Delhi Golf Club, but what is the reason for it?
At the DP World India Championship, several players were spotted wearing black ribbons throughout the week as they took on Delhi Golf Club.
The reason for donning the black ribbons is, we believe, in tribute to former DP World Tour caddie, John “Scotchy” Graham, who sadly passed away at the start of the week.
Graham was incredibly well-respected on the circuit and worked alongside some big names in the world of golf, including Lee Westwood; the duo won the 1998 Freeport-McDermott Classic, Westwood's first PGA Tour title.
The Scotsman also caddied at the 2004 Ryder Cup at Oakland Hills, helping Team Europe to an historic 18.5-9.5 victory over Team USA.
Following his passing, many from the golf world paid tribute, with Westwood posting a photo of the pair with the caption “Rest in peace, Scotchy xxx.”
Along with Westwood, fellow caddies Kyle Roadley and Billy Foster also paid their respects, with Foster writing on social media: "A very sad day for the caddying world, losing the best character our game has ever known."
During the DP World India Championship, Shane Lowry and Luke Donald were some of the players spotted wearing black ribbons in tribute to Graham, with Martin Couvra and Dale Whitnell also donning them.
It's not the first time that players have worn ribbons in tribute to players or caddies. During the Tour Championship, multiple players, like Scottie Scheffler, wore a yellow ribbon in honor of Joel, the nephew of Scheffler’s caddie, Ted Scott, who was recovering from an injury at the time.
Players also wore yellow ribbons at the Memorial Tournament to support the Play Yellow program, an initiative dedicated to helping children treated at local hospitals.
It was a similar story at the Amgen Irish Open, where green ribbons were worn in support for the Make-A-Wish foundation, which helps fulfil the wishes of seriously ill children.
