'Agitated' Rory McIlroy Calls For More Common Sense After Slow Play Warnings At The Irish Open

An unhappy Rory McIlroy feels more common sense should've been used after his group was twice put on the clock at the Amgen Irish Open.

The Masters champion and world number two was "agitated" after being given the slow play warnings while playing alongside Thriston Lawrence and Kristoffer Reitan at the K Club.

McIlroy bogeyed two of his last three holes to finish with a first-round 71 on Thursday, as he admitted: "In all honesty, I felt a little rushed out there for the last 12 holes."

Lawrence struggled to an opening 81 and Reitan carded a 77 while playing alongside McIlroy - who felt more common sense was needed due to the huge home crowd that was following him around.

"We got put on the clock pretty early, and then the first official went away and then we were put on the clock for the last three holes to try to make time up," McIlroy explained to reporters after his round.

McIlroy's frustration came from the fact he feels like he has more to deal with in the circumstances, with more broadcast crew, media, and of course fans all following him in what these days is a relatively rare appearance in Europe.

"I just felt because it's happened to me quite a lot before in these sorts of big groups. I felt like I just let it agitate me a little bit," he added.

“And it’s hard because you feel a bit rushed, you’re playing some tough holes and we obviously, our group, has to deal with a lot more than any other group on the course.”

🗣️ "You feel a bit rushed." 🗣️ "I don't think they use common sense." Nathan Murphy speaks to Rory McIlroy after his first round at the Amgen Irish Open, who wants more "common sense" when it comes to timings. pic.twitter.com/Cim77rREtZSeptember 4, 2025

McIlroy feels DP World Tour officials should use a bit more common sense when dishing out slow play warnings, given the extra attention on his group.

“I got a little frustrated the last few holes because I feel like it always happens and I don’t think they use sort of common sense in terms of, well, of course we’re going to lose ground because we’re going to have to wait on crowds and wait on the two camera crews that are out there," he added.

“And, you know, there’s just a lot more going on with our group than any of the other groups on the course, and sometimes I feel like they have to give us a little bit of leeway and use a bit of common sense."