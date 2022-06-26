In Gee Chun Secures KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Coming into the final round, it seemed that In Gee Chun was going to cruise to her third Major title, with the 27-year-old breaking the course record with an eight-under-par first round on Thursday. The round also gave her the biggest lead ever held after day one of a Major and a six-shot lead after the second round.

Although she carded a 75 on Saturday, Chun was still three shots clear of Lexi Thompson, Hye-Jin Choi and Sei Young Kim. However, winning a Major is never easy and, after just four holes, the overnight leader found herself one shot back of American, Thompson.

As the front nine wound on, Chun was soon two shots back of the Major winner, as Thompson stood at one-under-par for her first nine. The American, though, doesn't have the best track record when it comes to leading Majors and, unfortunately, the pressure seemed to be getting to her, as she missed a two-foot putt at the 14th.

With her advantage down to one, Thompson recovered beautifully, holing a lengthy birdie putt from off the green to double her lead, something which many thought would kick her on to her first title since 2019.

Those in attendance at Congressional were treated to yet more drama, this time at the par 5 16th where, after two big hits, it seemed that Thompson was going to increase her advantage further. However, she thinned her pitch over the green before ramming her putt some eight-feet by. As she duly missed the return for par, Chun had meticulously played a wedge to six-feet which she calmly rolled in. Yet another two-shot swing had commenced at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship!

Thompson's last win came at the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic in June (Image credit: Getty Images)

Two holes remained and nothing could separate Chun and Thompson. That was until the American made yet another three-putt at the 17th to sit one shot back with one to play.

As both found the green at the 72nd hole, Chun laid her lengthy birdie putt to around five-foot, whilst Thompson's birdie putt lacked conviction. That left the South Korean to roll in the winning putt and secure a third Major title with a closing three-over-par round of 75.