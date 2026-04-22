Ryder Cup Match Day Tickets To Cost €499... Here's How To Get Them

Ryder Cup Europe has announced details of how fans can get their hands on tickets for next year's match at Adare Manor...and the cost will both raise eyebrows and disappoint some who may feel priced out.

The public ballot goes live on Wednesday June 3rd for general sale tickets, with Irish residents able to purchase early access tickets from Friday April 24th.

Tickets will cost €499 ($585) for the three match days (Friday September 17 - Sunday September 19), compared to €260 for the 2023 match in Rome.

Article continues below

While that's a 91% increase on the last time Europe hosted the match, it is lower than the controversial $750 tickets for the 2025 Ryder Cup at New York's Bethpage Black.

Practice day tickets will cost €89 ($105) for Tuesday and Wednesday, with Thursday's final practice day ticket costing €179 ($210) - which includes the Opening Ceremony. Tickets will cost between €20-€30 for under-16s on the practice days.

Only fans with a registered Ryder Cup ticket account will be able to purchase early access tickets or enter the ballot.

The 100th anniversary of the Ryder Cup will take place at Adare Manor in County Limerick, Ireland, from September 13-19, 2027. It will be the second time the Ryder Cup has been held in Ireland, following The K Club in 2006. (Image credit: The Golf Course at Adare Manor)

Richard Atkinson, the European Tour Group’s Chief Ryder Cup Officer, said: “There is already tremendous excitement and anticipation about the Ryder Cup heading back to Ireland and to Adare Manor next year. We are therefore delighted to announce these details today of how fans both from the island of Ireland and from around the world, can attend the 100th anniversary edition of golf’s greatest team competition.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“We have extensive plans in place to enhance the onsite experience for fans attending the 2027 Ryder Cup, including a record 20,000 grandstand seats and an increased number of giant screens. For the first time, there will also be an Official Ryder Cup campsite with entertainment, full details of which will be announced in due course.

“We also wanted to ensure that as wide a demographic as possible can be part of, and enjoy, this major global sporting event. Therefore, in addition to a range of different price points for fans, we are grateful to Musgrave, whose support means families from across the island of Ireland will have access to tickets as part of the SuperValu Community Day on the Tuesday of Ryder Cup week.”

Europe won the 2025 and 2023 Ryder Cups (Image credit: Getty Images)

An additional benefit for island of Ireland residents will be that thousands of tickets will be available for Tuesday’s practice day as part of the ‘SuperValu Community Day’ courtesy of Musgrave, Ireland’s leading food retail, wholesale, and foodservice business.

The tickets will be made available as part of a customer promotion run by Musgrave, who have been named as an Official Supporter of the 2027 Ryder Cup. Full details of this initiative and how to apply for tickets will be announced later this year, Ryder Cup Europe says.



Europe will seek a third consecutive Ryder Cup victory next year, and third under Luke Donald who is bidding to become the first Captain in the history of the Ryder Cup on either side to win three times in a row.