Ian Poulter & Ryder Cup Caddie Among Critics As Organizers Defend 'Extortionate' 2027 Ticket Prices

Two men with huge Ryder Cup experience have hit out at the "extortionate" price rises for 2027 tickets at Adare Manor, calling it a sad day for genuine European golf fans.

Plenty has been made of the €499 ($585) cost for Ryder Cup tickets on the three match days - Friday September 17 to Sunday September 19 - especially since three years ago in Rome the price was just €260.

Richard Atkinson, the European Tour Group's chief Ryder Cup officer, insists that €499 is "absolutely" a fair price for a ticket to what is now one of the biggest sporting events in the world.

The news has not gone down well though with either Europe's Ryder Cup postman himself Ian Poulter and Justin Rose's experienced caddie Mark "Fooch" Fulcher.

"It’s so disappointing to see such extortionately high prices for the 2027 Ryder Cup," Fulcher wrote on Instagram.

"Been lucky enough to caddy in a few and it’s amazing how incredible our support is. Seems to be a trend in sport to bleed true fans dry … sad day."

Ian Poulter was on the winning side in five of his seven Ryder Cups, compiling a 15-8-2 record and an unbeaten singles run of 6-0-1.

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And the Englishman was quick to respond to Fulcher's post in total agreement about it being a "sad day" for loyal golf fans.

"What do you expect Fooch when they managed to lose $5.4 million last time in Ryder Cup was in Europe," Poulter replied. "Expenses went up 60% some how from the time before and yes you are right it’s a sad day for the golf fan who is loyal supporter."

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Atkinson, though, defended the prices, which amount to a 91% increase on the last European Ryder Cup in Rome 2023, and pointed out they're still cheaper than the controversial $750 tickets for the 2025 Ryder Cup at New York's Bethpage Black.

"We acknowledge it's an increase from Rome," Atkinson told BBC Sport NI.

"That was four years ago and a lot has happened in the world since then. We are lower than Bethpage. We've tried to make this as accessible as possible to a wide demographic of people. Our practice day tickets will be from 89 euros and juniors from 20 euros."

And he insisted that the prices matched up with the size and scale of a modern Ryder Cup.

"Our prices are proportionate to a global sporting event," Atkinson added. "This event has grown in stature and profile, it's one of the biggest sporting events in the world. We're confident in our pricing but we've made it accessible to everyone."

Ryder Cup ticket prices & how to get them

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Along with the €499 tournament day tickets, practice day tickets will cost €89 ($105) for Tuesday and Wednesday, with Thursday's final practice day ticket costing €179 ($210) - which includes the Opening Ceremony.

Tickets will cost between €20-€30 for under-16s on the practice days.

The public ballot goes live on Wednesday June 3rd for general sale tickets, with Irish residents able to purchase early access tickets from Friday April 24th.

Only fans with a registered Ryder Cup ticket account will be able to purchase early access tickets or enter the ballot.

The 100th Ryder Cup promises to be one of the biggest with more grandstand seating, more video screens and even a camping village planned - but all that also comes at a premium for golf fans wanting to see if Luke Donald can make it three in a row.