Michael Brennan 'Might Get A Few DMs' After Shirtless Swamp Shot In New Orleans
Johnny Keefer joked that Zurich Classic player partner Michael Brennan might get some added social media attention after his shirtless shot from the swamp at TPC Louisiana
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Johnny Keefer joked that playing partner Michael Brennan was about to go viral after his shirtless shot at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans blew up on social media.
And it wasn't for his actual effort when trying to chip his ball out of the swamp on 18 at TPC Louisiana, as the ball just looped up into the air and splash landed a few feet away.
But rather for the way Brennan stripped off for the shot, with the 24-year-old unafraid to get his rather ripped physique out for the crowd, and TV cameras.
Brennan knew partner Keefer was safely on the green so in the better ball team format of the Zurich Classic it was worth having a slap at it from the water - or not as commentators on TV joked.
When Brennan was asked post-round if he'd had a viral moment on camera before, Keefer jumped in and replied: "He's about to. He might get a few DMs."
Brennan then asnwered laughing: "I have no idea. I don't know if I've been very close.
"When we were at school a couple of my teammates had a video that blew up on our Wake Instagram, but I wasn't in the video, so I really have no idea. Maybe that by association, but..."
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Brennan added that he wouldn't have contemplated attempting the swamp shot if it were a regular tournament on the PGA Tour and not a team event.
"I was dropping it if I was just playing in a normal tournament, but Johnny had a birdie putt on the green," he explained. "So I was, like, well, I guess we can try it, but, yeah, it was fun."
Keefer said he was impressed that Brennan kept his trousers so clean despite the swamp splash, and said that type of incident is why the Zurich Classic can be such a fun event.
"He went into the locker room, cleaned himself up a little bit more," said Keefer. "I mean, I just think that that's kind of part of this event. I feel like usually if we were just playing this in a practice round, he probably would have just picked up.
Keep your head on a swivel, @Joel_Dahmen 😂📺 Golf Channel pic.twitter.com/a6OnCHSmtxApril 23, 2026
"Just him to have my back and everything like that and just willing to even do that and even just to put a smile on my face, I mean, that's massive. So it's just kind of the team chemistry that we have regardless of whether we're in a hazard or not."
Keefer and Brennan's chemistry was on show as they carded a team score of 61, that's 11 under at TPC Louisiana, to sit in T6 after the first round - still three shots behind leaders Alex Smalley and Hayden Springer who shot 58.
Joel Dahmen was another who almost had a big viral moment in the swamp, but a much more serious one as he had to play a tricky chip onto the green with a rather unwelcome spectator watching on.
As Dahmen was checking over his shoulder a number of times due to the beady eyes of an alligator just peaking out of the swamp watching him closely - so Dehman was quickly out of there as soon as he made contact.
That's all in a day's work around TPC Louisiana.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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