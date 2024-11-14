Ryder Cup Tickets Sold Out After 'Enormous' Global Demand
There was an outcry when the PGA of America charged $750 for Ryder Cup tickets, but after over 500,000 fans applied they've already sold out
Despite all the controversy about the hefty price tag on Ryder Cup tickets, the PGA of America has revealed that the three match days have already sold out.
Although there was a $750 asking price for match day tickets, the PGA of America said that demand was "enormous" and that over half a million fans entered the random ballot.
And the demand was far reaching, coming "from across the United States and 47 countries around the world. There were more than 2,500 transactions from Europe."
The only tickets now left for sale for the showdown at Bethpage Black are for the practice days, but only a limited number of those remain unsold for now.
With a top price of $277 for a Ryder Cup match day ticket in 2023, the price hike to $750 caused an outcry among the golfing world.
The PGA of America defended the prices, saying that as a "Tier One" event and one that was on many people's bucket lists, it should be priced as such.
And it seems that golfing fans agreed, with over 500,000 willing to part with at least that $750 to be in the crowd when Keegan Bradley's Team USA try to win the Ryder Cup back from Luke Donald's European visitors.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"There are people who have the Ryder Cup on their bucket list the same way that someone would have a Yankees opening game World Series on their bucket list and ultimately we felt that's where we are," PGA of America championship director Bryan Karns told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio when ticket prices were revealed.
With tickets already sold out, fans still wanting to attend a match day at the 2025 Ryder Cup will have to either purchase one as part of a travel package, or go through the secondary ticket market.
pic.twitter.com/nMWFJJn5p7November 13, 2024
The PGA of America was keen to insist, though, that it "did not make any Ryder Cup ticket inventory available for initial purchase via any secondary market."
Tickets on SeatGeek, the official secondary market for the PGA of America, were on sale already at prices from around $1100 to around $1400 for each of the three match days.
The vast sums of money being brought in by the PGA of America thanks to these ticket sales will again bring up the recent talk of players being paid to take part in the Ryder Cup.
Opinion is divided on whether players should play in the Ryder Cup just for the glory and not financial rewards, but some American players especially feel they should get a larger piece of the pie.
Team USA's 12 players currently get $200,000, with half going to a charity of their choice and the other 50% heading to a particular golfing initiative.
However, a report from The Telegraph's James Corrigan says they could be set to receive $400,000 each going forward. And the PGA of America will certainly have the funds after such healthy ticket sales.
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
John Wood Facts: 10 Things To Know About The NBC Sports Broadcaster
John Wood had a career in the game long before he joined NBC Sports’ golf broadcast team – here are 10 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published
-
Breeding Greed Or Moving With The Times? Golf Monthly Staff Debate Apparent Inevitability Of Ryder Cup Pay
After a report from The Telegraph stated Team USA Ryder Cup players are set to be paid, four of the Golf Monthly team discuss the merits and pitfalls of the idea...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Breeding Greed Or Moving With The Times? Golf Monthly Staff Debate Apparent Inevitability Of Ryder Cup Pay
After a report from The Telegraph stated Team USA Ryder Cup players are set to be paid, four of the Golf Monthly team discuss the merits and pitfalls of the idea...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'Better Options' Or 'A No-Brainer'? Will Sergio Garcia Be On Team Europe At The 2025 Ryder Cup?
Four of the Golf Monthly team debate whether the top Ryder Cup points scorer of all time will be a part of Luke Donald's dozen at Bethpage Black next year...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'We View Ourselves As A Tier One Event' - Ryder Cup Organizer Defends Huge Ticket Price Rises
Despite criticism for the huge price rises for Ryder Cup tickets, organizers have defended the $750 needed to watch the event in New York by saying that as a top event it has been priced accordingly
By Paul Higham Published
-
Eye-Watering Ryder Cup Ticket Prices Spotted For Bethpage Black Showdown
The most expensive ticket for a competition day at the 2023 Ryder Cup was $277 while it is expected to be almost $750 at Bethpage in 2025.
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
New York Fans Given Ryder Cup Warning But Keegan Bradley Has 'Total Faith' In Home Crowd
Keegan Bradley says he has "total faith" in the New York crowd attending the Ryder Cup - but warned troublemakers would be swiftly ejected from Bethpage Black
By Paul Higham Published
-
Keegan Bradley Explains Why Phil Mickelson Won't Be Involved In Ryder Cup Set-Up
American Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley explained why he feels Phil Mickelson is unlikely to be one of his vice-captains at Bethpage Black next year
By Paul Higham Published
-
How Many Ryder Cup Playing Captains Have There Been? And What Is Their Record?
Arnold Palmer was the last playing captain in the Ryder Cup but he was far from the first - check out who else has done the role and how they performed
By Paul Higham Published
-
What Happens If Keegan Bradley Makes Team USA’s Ryder Cup Side As A Player? The Home Captain Has Outlined Plan B
A return to form means the Major winning American could yet earn a place on the team for the 2025 contest
By Michael Weston Published