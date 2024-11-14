Ryder Cup Tickets Sold Out After 'Enormous' Global Demand

There was an outcry when the PGA of America charged $750 for Ryder Cup tickets, but after over 500,000 fans applied they've already sold out

The Ryder Cup trophy stands in front of the first tee at Bethpage Black
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Paul Higham
By
published

Despite all the controversy about the hefty price tag on Ryder Cup tickets, the PGA of America has revealed that the three match days have already sold out.

Although there was a $750 asking price for match day tickets, the PGA of America said that demand was "enormous" and that over half a million fans entered the random ballot.

And the demand was far reaching, coming "from across the United States and 47 countries around the world. There were more than 2,500 transactions from Europe."

The only tickets now left for sale for the showdown at Bethpage Black are for the practice days, but only a limited number of those remain unsold for now.

With a top price of $277 for a Ryder Cup match day ticket in 2023, the price hike to $750 caused an outcry among the golfing world.

The PGA of America defended the prices, saying that as a "Tier One" event and one that was on many people's bucket lists, it should be priced as such.

And it seems that golfing fans agreed, with over 500,000 willing to part with at least that $750 to be in the crowd when Keegan Bradley's Team USA try to win the Ryder Cup back from Luke Donald's European visitors.

"There are people who have the Ryder Cup on their bucket list the same way that someone would have a Yankees opening game World Series on their bucket list and ultimately we felt that's where we are," PGA of America championship director Bryan Karns told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio when ticket prices were revealed.

With tickets already sold out, fans still wanting to attend a match day at the 2025 Ryder Cup will have to either purchase one as part of a travel package, or go through the secondary ticket market.

The PGA of America was keen to insist, though, that it "did not make any Ryder Cup ticket inventory available for initial purchase via any secondary market."

Tickets on SeatGeek, the official secondary market for the PGA of America, were on sale already at prices from around $1100 to around $1400 for each of the three match days.

The vast sums of money being brought in by the PGA of America thanks to these ticket sales will again bring up the recent talk of players being paid to take part in the Ryder Cup.

Opinion is divided on whether players should play in the Ryder Cup just for the glory and not financial rewards, but some American players especially feel they should get a larger piece of the pie.

Team USA's 12 players currently get $200,000, with half going to a charity of their choice and the other 50% heading to a particular golfing initiative.

However, a report from The Telegraph's James Corrigan says they could be set to receive $400,000 each going forward. And the PGA of America will certainly have the funds after such healthy ticket sales.

Paul Higham
Paul Higham
Contributor

Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website.  Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸