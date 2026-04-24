Charley Hull Prefers 'Golf As An Art' As She Reveals Upcoming YouTube Launch

Charley Hull says she prefers the artistry of golf from 20 and 30 years ago to watching some modern men's pro golf tournaments filled with birdies - while also revealing that she's going to be doing her own YouTube channel.

Hull says she's not an avid viewer of YouTube golf but thought it would be fun to set one up, and as such a leading figure in the women's game it's sure to be popular - while she's also never short of an opinion.

And she voiced one of those opinions at the Chevron Championship that many golf fans share about what they like to see at golf tournaments - especially in the Majors.

The enigmatic Englishwoman spoke about how she likes to see tournaments play tough, especially when watching men's pro golf, as it's much better to see a struggle than a regular PGA Tour birdiefest.

And despite only just turning 30, Hull harked back to the golf being played when she was barely born - citing that as more of a shot-making art form than some of the bomb and gouge stuff on show in the modern game at times.

Hull was asked about how tough new Chevron Championship host course Memorial Park would play, before carding an opening round 72, and she not only answered but went off on an entertaining look at what type of golf she prefers.

"Yeah, definitely. I much prefer that," Hull said of Major golf courses being tougher tests.

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"I think that's the way golf should be. It's way more interesting. I don't really watch golf, but when I watch the men's golf I watch the Majors and I enjoy it a lot more when they're struggling on the golf course.

"I think it's a lot more fun. It's quite boring watching a birdiefest. All you see is hitting a long drive, hitting a wedge on the green, and holing a putt.

"It's nice to see golf be played as an art, like when they have to create shots. I much prefer that. That's why I preferred golf 20, 30 years ago."

"I really like the golf course."Charley Hull on the The Chevron Championship venue ⛳ pic.twitter.com/9WYzMOqrToApril 23, 2026

Although Hull prefers golf from years ago, she's soon to be joining the modern golfing world by producing her own YouTube channel.

Hull says she will be releasing it soon, playing alongside long-time friend Ryan Evans, a former DP World Tour player.

"Ryan has been one of my best friends for years. We met like 20 years ago at my home golf course, Kettering golf course," Hull explained. "He played on the European Tour. He's a really good player.

"And we are going to set up a YouTube channel so we've been filming loads of stuff because we've been playing some great games of golf. We have so much good banter on the golf course as well.

"Like last year on the golf course and I was eight-under through nine holes so I was like seven up or something; and then he's come back, he's birdied six - no five of the last six holes to halve me, and I was like, oh, my God, imagine if someone was recording this? Because we were throwing banter at each other back and forth like crazy.

"He was like, should we set up our own YouTube channel? I said yes, so hopefully it's going to be launching soon."

Hull is in pursuit of an elusive first Major at the Chevron Championship this week, but it also seems we'll be seeing more of her online with her YouTube debut coming up.