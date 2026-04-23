PGA Tour Teams In LIV Golf? Ian Poulter Suggests Blockbuster Move
Ian Poulter says there is room for two or three PGA Tour teams to play in LIV Golf, while hitting out at the "mercenary" move behind Brooks Koepka's return
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Ian Poulter says it was a "mercenary" move to allow Brooks Koepka back from LIV Golf that shows the two factions are still fighting - but had a solution that involved PGA Tour players joining the team-based competition.
Koepka left LIV Golf to head back to the PGA Tour, which introduced a limited-time Returning Member Program with a criteria that fitted only him, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm.
Poulter saw that as more of a "hostile" move rather than a conciliatory one - and one aimed at just trying to take LIV Golf's biggest assets away from it.
So with hostilities still ongoing, Poulter says that a way of moving forward could be to turn the tables and include PGA Tour players in LIV Golf teams.
As while LIV Golf's future is reportedly up in the air, Poulter says the PGA Tour faces its own "stress" to make more money, so could do with a boost.
Why Koepka return was 'hostile' PGA Tour move
Speaking to Peter Finch on the Rough Cut Golf Podcast, Poulter was pretty clear on his opinions of Koepka's PGA Tour return.
“What did they really open up?” said Poulter. “They gave an opportunity to four players and four players only.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
“That’s not really opening up. You’ll only take back players - Brooks, five majors, Cam Smith, who’s won The Players Championship and the Open Championship. You would take back Bryson DeChambeau, and you gave the opportunity to Jon Rahm. F*** everyone else.
“We just wanted the biggest four assets that we can nick back from LIV and we don’t want any of you lot.
“How does that look? I don’t think it looks very good. It’s a mercenary way to turn around to say we’ll just scoop a load of your assets back or try to scoop a load of them back. There’s a still a fight. That’s a hostile offer in my opinion.
"There's a share option to the [PGA Tour] members, so if they take back two or three players their share option becomes more valuable, so they're doing it for their back pocket, so it's still messy."
Why couldn’t they be PGA Tour teams?
With continuing reports about the future of Saudi PIF funding for LIV, PGA Tour boss Brian Rolapp has said he will monitor the situation but keep an open mind on more possible returning players.
When asked for a way forward for both tours, Poulter reversed the direction of travel and suggested what would be a blockbuster move of including PGA Tour stars in LIV Golf.
“There’s an opportunity to have two or three more teams in LIV. Why couldn’t they be PGA Tour teams?" said Poulter.
"Why couldn’t you give 12 players – the top 12 or the 12 who want to play a certain number of events?
“The PGA Tour are shortening the schedule. They need to monetise their business as soon as possible. Brian Rolapp has said the TV deal is up for negotiation.
“They want to reduce some of the tournaments. They want those events to be big events so everyone can play the same events. The investment made into the PGA Tour – they want this thing to make money.
“There’s a lot of stress and pressure on the PGA Tour for them to make this make money.
"I don’t have the perfect fix but we could take in three more teams so surely there’s a bit of give and take on both sides to a point to go, surely there’s space for 12 guys - not just four - to be able to play in a chunk of tournaments on the PGA Tour.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.