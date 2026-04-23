Robert MacIntyre 'Not Going To Change' Despite Masters 'Telling Off'

Robert MacIntyre admits he can let his temper get the better of him on the golf course, but insists he's "not going to change" as that's just the way he's built.

MacIntyre was reprimanded at The Masters when Augusta National officials heard him swearing on microphones around the course, while he also slammed a club into the ground and aimed a middle finger at the 15th green during an opening round of 80.

The Scotsman knows he should try and control his temper, but says he needs to play with that fire in his belly in order to compete at the highest level on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

"I know that every single week I pick it up, I'm probably going to get caught on a mic saying the odd bad word," MacIntyre told the BBC. "It's part of who I am."

MacIntyre insists his actions at Augusta were "pretty tame" in comparison to other outbursts both by himself and other golfers in the men's pro game.

The World No.12 says that he needs to express his frustration in that moment in order to reset and continue his round - citing the need to play with passion so he can compete with the world's best.

"I try, I probably should limit it or I should try and maybe wait a couple of seconds longer before I do have my outburst," MacIntyre continued.

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"But for me to try to compete at the top level, I need to get my frustration out or else it's going to affect my performance.

"I know that what I do sometimes is wrong, but I do try and limit it and keep it in as much as I can. But I know myself that the more this boils up and boils up, I'm going to have a bigger outburst."

Robert MacIntyre was given a "telling off" for his outbursts at The Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

MacIntyre is not the only one - Sergio Garcia was given an official warning at The Masters for a far worse incident as he smashed his driver after also digging up the second tee box at Augusta.

Max Homa spoke about how "very spoiled" players looked when snapping their clubs, but then let anger get the best of him when he was filmed throwing a club during the RBC Heritage.

And for MacIntyre, who says he wears his heart on his sleeve, it's about just trying to manage his temper as best he can while not losing that fight that keeps him competitive.

"It's about trying to manage it as best I can," MacIntyre explained. "And every now and again, it does boil over. I don't know what else I can do as me. I wear my heart on my sleeve.

"The way I was brought up, it's a fight for everything, and sometimes I get hot. It's not going to change."

MacIntyre trying to manage busy schedule

MacIntyre was speaking at a Scottish Open media day where he confirmed his appearance at The Renaissance Club in July, but his current schedule is not so clear cut as he hinted he may miss the upcoming Cadillac Championship to spend more time at home in Oban.

“I’m meant to go away on Sunday, but I might take Doral off just to have a little bit more time at home,” MacIntyre said.

“I will play the Truist at Quail, and then I’ll play the PGA and I’ll take the week off, I think it’s Byron Nelson and then I’ll play Colonial, so the schedule’s so tightly packed now that you just feel as though you can’t take a week off.

“It’s about trying to manage myself, obviously living here is difficult with the travel but it’s what I want to do, it’s what I’ve picked to do and I just need to give myself time to recover, calm down, and get ready to go again.”