Robert MacIntyre 'Not Going To Change' Despite Masters 'Telling Off'
Robert MacIntyre admits he has to try and control his temper after his Masters outburst, but insists he needs to keep that fire in his belly to perform at the highest level
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Robert MacIntyre admits he can let his temper get the better of him on the golf course, but insists he's "not going to change" as that's just the way he's built.
MacIntyre was reprimanded at The Masters when Augusta National officials heard him swearing on microphones around the course, while he also slammed a club into the ground and aimed a middle finger at the 15th green during an opening round of 80.
The Scotsman knows he should try and control his temper, but says he needs to play with that fire in his belly in order to compete at the highest level on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.
"I know that every single week I pick it up, I'm probably going to get caught on a mic saying the odd bad word," MacIntyre told the BBC. "It's part of who I am."
MacIntyre insists his actions at Augusta were "pretty tame" in comparison to other outbursts both by himself and other golfers in the men's pro game.
The World No.12 says that he needs to express his frustration in that moment in order to reset and continue his round - citing the need to play with passion so he can compete with the world's best.
"I try, I probably should limit it or I should try and maybe wait a couple of seconds longer before I do have my outburst," MacIntyre continued.
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"But for me to try to compete at the top level, I need to get my frustration out or else it's going to affect my performance.
"I know that what I do sometimes is wrong, but I do try and limit it and keep it in as much as I can. But I know myself that the more this boils up and boils up, I'm going to have a bigger outburst."
MacIntyre is not the only one - Sergio Garcia was given an official warning at The Masters for a far worse incident as he smashed his driver after also digging up the second tee box at Augusta.
Max Homa spoke about how "very spoiled" players looked when snapping their clubs, but then let anger get the best of him when he was filmed throwing a club during the RBC Heritage.
And for MacIntyre, who says he wears his heart on his sleeve, it's about just trying to manage his temper as best he can while not losing that fight that keeps him competitive.
"It's about trying to manage it as best I can," MacIntyre explained. "And every now and again, it does boil over. I don't know what else I can do as me. I wear my heart on my sleeve.
"The way I was brought up, it's a fight for everything, and sometimes I get hot. It's not going to change."
MacIntyre trying to manage busy schedule
MacIntyre was speaking at a Scottish Open media day where he confirmed his appearance at The Renaissance Club in July, but his current schedule is not so clear cut as he hinted he may miss the upcoming Cadillac Championship to spend more time at home in Oban.
“I’m meant to go away on Sunday, but I might take Doral off just to have a little bit more time at home,” MacIntyre said.
“I will play the Truist at Quail, and then I’ll play the PGA and I’ll take the week off, I think it’s Byron Nelson and then I’ll play Colonial, so the schedule’s so tightly packed now that you just feel as though you can’t take a week off.
“It’s about trying to manage myself, obviously living here is difficult with the travel but it’s what I want to do, it’s what I’ve picked to do and I just need to give myself time to recover, calm down, and get ready to go again.”
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
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