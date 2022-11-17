'I Haven't Talked To Anybody' - Xander Schauffele On LIV Golf Links
Xander Schauffele has responded to reports that he and Patrick Cantlay are on LIV's radar for 2023
Xander Schauffele has shut down the rumours that he and fellow PGA Tour player Patrick Cantlay are considering a shock switch to LIV Golf while appearing on the No Laying Up podcast.
As the inaugural season of the Saudi-backed series ended in October, thoughts immediately turned to who would be added to the roster ahead of next year. CEO Greg Norman claimed he wanted seven new recruits, with Schauffele and Cantlay linked with a move according to the Guardian.
The 29-year-old has now had his say and it looks like he will be remaining on the PGA Tour, dealing a major blow to Norman and his hopes of signing high-quality players ahead of the expanded 2023 LIV Golf League.
.@XSchauffele on LIV rumors, the Delaware meeting, the changes made to the PGA Tour, his relationship with his dad, how he rose through the ranks, Ryder Cup ‘23, and more. Apple: https://t.co/mw85ockQLI pic.twitter.com/mX46tHl5TENovember 17, 2022
"I found out in a funny way [that he was linked to LIV Golf], I pretty much just received messages from my friends,” said the American. "Some of my friends just believed I would tell them if I was leaving the PGA Tour, and my other friends kind of texted me in disbelief thinking it was true. I was like c'mon.
"I had to weather that storm of all the social media news that I don't really get on my phone. I had to end up googling what was going on, there were these articles saying that Pat [Cantlay] and I are leaving [the PGA Tour].
"So yeah, I pretty much just told everyone what I'm telling you, I haven't talked to anybody. I was pretty much minding my own business in Vegas and then this whole thing blew up.
"Why it blew up and how it blew up I have no idea, probably similar to the first time around, just random rumours that catch wind and it just blows up in your face."
The initial rumours were cleared up by New York Post writer Brian Wacker, who tweeted: "Some LIV Golf news: Xander isn’t going, despite, ahem, 'report'; TV deal will be with Fox Sports in some capacity; 5ish events in US next year. Related, if/when they get world ranking points, that changes equation for some."
Of course, we have seen instances where players have committed to the PGA Tour before performing a U-turn and joining the breakaway series. The tour's commissioner, Jay Monahan, will be hoping Schauffele doesn't follow in Dustin Johnson's footsteps and remains loyal to the tour where he has won seven times in his career.
