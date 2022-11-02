Norman Targeting Seven New Top-20 Signings For 2023 LIV Golf League

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Since the inaugural LIV Golf season concluded with the Team Championship at Trump National Doral in Florida, there have been rumours as to which players the organisation will target for next season.

While he didn't offer any names, speaking to the press about plans for 2023, CEO Greg Norman explained how many he'd like - seven, and of a suitably high calibre. He said: "Basically we're looking for maybe seven players, something like that." He was then asked: "We're talking Top 10, Top 20 players?" Norman responded: "Yes. You said both. So I said yes."

Video: What Is LIV Golf?

Earlier in the week, it was reported that Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele were four players being linked with LIV Golf and, at World No.4 and World No.6, respectively, they would certainly fit the criteria outlined by Norman as the organisation aims to add to the likes of Cameron Smith and Brooks Koepka, who are already among its number.

Norman also detailed the appeal of LIV Golf to PGA Tour players. He said: "Quite honestly, the players on the outside looking in to see what's happening with LIV today, these guys still talk to each other, right? The ones on LIV feel like they liberated. There are players on the PGA Tour that we're speaking to today want to be liberated." Norman also explained that the majority of players who competed in 2022 will return next season. He said: "The percentage of players that will come back probably - doing quick math - 85 to 90% of the players, I would say."

As well as player recruitment, there are other big ambitions in the pipeline as LIV Golf prepares for its second season. Prize money will increase to $405m over the course of an expanded 14-tournament League, while there are also plans for each team to have an established captain who can build their team franchise. Not only that, but LIV Golf is also in the process of trying to agree a TV deal after its coverage in 2022 was restricted to YouTube and its official website.

While confirmation over the identities of the potential new signings remains open to conjecture, it seems certain that, regardless of who is next to join LIV Golf, the close season will be anything but quiet.