How To Watch Tiger Woods At The PNC Championship: Live Streams, TV Channels, Schedule

Watch the PNC Championship to see Tiger Woods in competitive action for the first time since July when he partners his son Charlie at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Florida. This article explains how to watch PNC Championship golf live streams and TV broadcasts wherever you are in the world.

PNC Championship key information • Date: December 21-22, 2024 • Venue: Ritz-Carlton GC, Orlando, Florida, USA • TV & Streaming: Golf Channel, NBC, Peacock (US) | Sky Sports (UK) | Kayo Sports (Aus) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

The PNC Championship is an invitational tournament for family pairs. The professional is supposed to have won a Major or the Players Championship and their family member cannot be a professional tour golfer. The field is limited to 20 teams.

It will be Tiger and Charlie Woods’ fifth consecutive appearance in the event, which they have yet to win, although they were runners up in 2021. As well as Woods, there is a chance to see some other greats of the game in rare competitive action. Sir Nick Faldo, Gary Player and Lee Trevino are among those playing, and Annika Sorenstam will again be partnered by her son Will, whose enthusiasm and sheer delight to be playing in the event last year left a lasting impression on those watching.

Tiger Woods did not play in the Hero World Challenge earlier in the month, an event he hosts and traditionally plays in. But the PNC Championship is run by the PGA Tour Champions – it not not an official PGA Tour event, but a Tour-sanctioned one – so players can use a buggy if necessary. It is played over only two rounds.

Read on for our guide on how to watch the PNC Championship online, on TV, and from anywhere.

► PNC Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

Watch PNC Championship golf in the US

NBC will televise the action from the PNC Championship live on television and via live stream on Peacock. NBC is available on cable TV plans, as is its Golf Channel, which is hosting the earlier action each day.

If you already have the Golf Channel as part of your cable TV package, then you're all set. No cable? No problem. Try a cord-cutting TV service. There are plenty of good cord-cutting streaming services that allow you to watch cable TV channels online.

PNC Championship TV Timings • Saturday, Dec. 21: 11am-12:30pm ET (Golf Channel) 12:30pm-4pm ET (Peacock). • Sunday, Dec. 22: 11:30am-12:30pm ET (Golf Channel), 12:30pm-1:30 pm ET (Peacock), 1:30pm-4:30pm ET (NBC)

Chief among them is Sling. Sling Orange costs $40 per month, while Sling Blue is slightly more at $45. Both plans, however, come with a half-price discount for your first month.

Fubo is another cord-cutting streaming service through which you'll be able to watch the PNC Championship, but is the pricier provider at $79.99 per month. That said, you do get a lot of sport, and you can get your first month nearly half price, at $44.99.

NBC will also have a PNC Championship live stream on its streaming platform, Peacock. Peacock costs $7.99 per month or $79.99 for a year.

Watch PNC Championship golf in the UK

The PNC Championships will be on the dedicated golf channel, Sky Sports Golf. You can get Sky Sports Golf on your television by adding a Sky Sports plan to your existing TV package - prices will vary by provider.

PNC Championship TV Timings (UK) • Saturday, Dec. 21: 4pm-9pm GMT (Sky Sports Golf) • Sunday, Dec. 22: 4:30pm-9:30pm GMT (Sky Sports Golf)

To watch online, subscribers can use the Sky Go app, while there are also a number of Sky Sports streaming plans out there. Check out Sky Sports deals and packages for today’s best prices.

Sky Sports is also available via the Now TV streaming service. Now TV’s sports package costs £29.99 right now. You can get a day pass for £14.99 but by the time you've watched both rounds you might as well have gone for a whole month.

If you’re a Sky Sports subscriber who’s currently outside the UK, you can still watch the coverage via streaming provided you use a VPN.

► PNC Championship Betting Picks, Predictions And Odds

How to watch PNC Championship in Canada

In Canada, the PNC Championship will be broadcast by TSN, which has rights to the PGA Tour in Canada.

The first day's action will be shown, on TSN4, and the Sunday action will be on TSN5. TV packages vary by provider, but if you want a PNC Championship live stream, you can sign up to their online platform TSN+. Prices start from $8.99 a month.

How to watch PNC Championship in Australia

Golf fans in Australia can watch the PNC Championship on Fox Sports and Kayo, if they can stomach the early starts. Fox Sports will carry TV coverage on channel 503, while Kayo Sports will offer live streaming of both rounds.

Kayo subscriptions start at $25 a month, but there's currently a deal where you can get your first month for just $1.

► Who Has Won The Most PNC Championships?

Watch PNC Championship from anywhere

If you are outside your usual country you can still access the streaming services you subscribe to, even when you're away from home, thanks to a handy piece of software known as a VPN.

A Virtual Private Network – to give it the full name – can make your devices appear to be in any location, bypassing geo-restrictions so you can watch the things you've signed up for. It's perfect for watching golf from anywhere, and it comes with a host of internet security benefits, too.

Our expert colleagues over at TechRadar have tested loads of VPNs and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there right now.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price.

PNC Championship: Format

The PNC Championship is two rounds of Texas Scramble, also known as Captains’ Choice.

Players are allocated to one of four sets of tees used at the PNC Championship based upon their age and whether they are the family member or the professional.

PNC Championship: The Field

Stewart Cink and Connor Cink (son)

Fred Couples and Hunter Hannemann (step-son)

John Daly and John Daly II (son)

David Duval and Brady Duval (son)

Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo (son)

Padraig Harrington and Paddy Harrington (son)

Trevor Immelman and Jacob Immelman (son)

Nelly Korda and Petr Korda (father)

Matt Kuchar and Carson Kuchar (son)

Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer (son)

Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman (son)

Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard (son)

Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara (son)

Gary Player and Alexander Hall (grandson)

Nick Price and Greg Price (son)

Vijah Singh and Qass Singh (son)

Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee (son)

Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker (daughter)

Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino (son)

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods (son)

PNC Championship: TV schedule

Saturday 21st December - Round One:

• US (ET): 11am-12:30pm (Golf Channel) 12:30pm-4pm. (Peacock).

• Canada (ET): 4pm-6pm (TSN)

• UK (GMT): 4pm-9pm (Sky Sports Golf)

• Australia (AEDT): 3am - 8am (Monday) (Fox Sports / Kayo)

Sunday 22nd December - Round Two:

• US (ET): 11:30am-12:30pm (Golf Channel), 12:30pm-1:30 pm (Peacock), 1:30pm-4:30pm (NBC)

• Canada (ET): 1:30pm-4:30pm (TSN)

• UK (GMT): 4pm-9pm (Sky Sports Golf)

• Australia (AEDT): 3.30am - 8.30am (Monday) (Fox Sports / Kayo)