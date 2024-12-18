PNC Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

The final event of 2024 brings 20 pairs to Orlando, Florida, with just over a $1 million purse to play for in the family event

Jason and Bernhard Langer hold the PNC Championship belts above their heads
Matt Cradock
By
published

When it comes to feel-good tournaments, you will be hard-pressed to find one better than the PNC Championship.

Comprised of 20 family pairings, it is a time for competitors to relax on the course in the run-up to Christmas and, with the likes of Tiger Woods and Nelly Korda teeing it up, it's set to be another exciting watch.

Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods of the United States during the final round of the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023

Team Woods will be making a fifth appearance in the tournament

The only way to qualify for this tournament is by winning a Major or Players Championship and, with a $1,085,000 prize purse up for grabs, which is the same as last year, there's a chance for one pairing to take home a $200,000 first prize paycheck.

However, this is one tournament where money is not the factor, as the PNC Championship has drawn up some incredible moments over the past years, with it being a great event to create plenty of family memories for years to come.

Taking place over two days (21st - 22nd December), the format is a Scramble and, for 2024, defending champions Bernhard and Jason Langer return, with Bernhard looking to secure a record sixth PNC Championship belt.

Jason and Bernhard Langer hold the PNC Championship belts above their head

The tee times have already been released, with Team Langer getting underway at 10:57am ET alongside another former winning pair at this event, Vijay and Qass Singh.

In front of them is the main attraction of Tiger and Charlie Woods, who begin their venture for a first PNC title alongside Justin and Luke Leonard.

You can take a look at the full first round tee times here and, below, we have listed the full prize money breakdown for you to check out.

PNC Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PositionPrize Money
1st$200,000
2nd$80,000
3rd$57,250
4th$50,000
5th$49,000
6th$48,000
7th$47,000
8th$46,000
9th$45,000
10th$44,500
11th$44,000
12th$43,500
13th$43,000
14th$42,500
15th$42,000
16th$41,500
17th$41,000
18th$40,500
19th$40,250
20th$40,000

Do Players Win Money At The PNC Championship?

Despite being a family orientated affair, the PNC Championship still offers prize money. In 2024, there is a purse of $1.085m, which is identical to last year. The professional on the winning team will earn $200,000.

Who Will Play In The PNC Championship?

The tournament, which is open to Major winners, winners of The Players Championship and partners who are neither on the PGA Tour nor the LPGA Tour, has a typically strong field.

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are standout names, along with defending champions Bernhard and Jason Langer, as well as John Daly and John Daly II. Along with the former champions, Nelly Korda plays with her father, Petr, Sir Nick Faldo competes with his son, Matthew, and Annika Sorenstam plays alongside her son Will McGee.

WHEN DO TIGER WOODS AND CHARLIE WOODS TEE OFF?

Team Woods begin round one of the 2024 PNC Championship at 10:44am on Saturday, December 21 alongside Team Leonard. Round Two tee times will be released in due course.

