PNC Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
The final event of 2024 brings 20 pairs to Orlando, Florida, with just over a $1 million purse to play for in the family event
When it comes to feel-good tournaments, you will be hard-pressed to find one better than the PNC Championship.
Comprised of 20 family pairings, it is a time for competitors to relax on the course in the run-up to Christmas and, with the likes of Tiger Woods and Nelly Korda teeing it up, it's set to be another exciting watch.
The only way to qualify for this tournament is by winning a Major or Players Championship and, with a $1,085,000 prize purse up for grabs, which is the same as last year, there's a chance for one pairing to take home a $200,000 first prize paycheck.
However, this is one tournament where money is not the factor, as the PNC Championship has drawn up some incredible moments over the past years, with it being a great event to create plenty of family memories for years to come.
Taking place over two days (21st - 22nd December), the format is a Scramble and, for 2024, defending champions Bernhard and Jason Langer return, with Bernhard looking to secure a record sixth PNC Championship belt.
The tee times have already been released, with Team Langer getting underway at 10:57am ET alongside another former winning pair at this event, Vijay and Qass Singh.
In front of them is the main attraction of Tiger and Charlie Woods, who begin their venture for a first PNC title alongside Justin and Luke Leonard.
You can take a look at the full first round tee times here and, below, we have listed the full prize money breakdown for you to check out.
PNC Championship Prize Money Payout
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$200,000
|2nd
|$80,000
|3rd
|$57,250
|4th
|$50,000
|5th
|$49,000
|6th
|$48,000
|7th
|$47,000
|8th
|$46,000
|9th
|$45,000
|10th
|$44,500
|11th
|$44,000
|12th
|$43,500
|13th
|$43,000
|14th
|$42,500
|15th
|$42,000
|16th
|$41,500
|17th
|$41,000
|18th
|$40,500
|19th
|$40,250
|20th
|$40,000
Do Players Win Money At The PNC Championship?
Despite being a family orientated affair, the PNC Championship still offers prize money. In 2024, there is a purse of $1.085m, which is identical to last year. The professional on the winning team will earn $200,000.
Who Will Play In The PNC Championship?
The tournament, which is open to Major winners, winners of The Players Championship and partners who are neither on the PGA Tour nor the LPGA Tour, has a typically strong field.
Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are standout names, along with defending champions Bernhard and Jason Langer, as well as John Daly and John Daly II. Along with the former champions, Nelly Korda plays with her father, Petr, Sir Nick Faldo competes with his son, Matthew, and Annika Sorenstam plays alongside her son Will McGee.
WHEN DO TIGER WOODS AND CHARLIE WOODS TEE OFF?
Team Woods begin round one of the 2024 PNC Championship at 10:44am on Saturday, December 21 alongside Team Leonard. Round Two tee times will be released in due course.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly's many buyers' guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
