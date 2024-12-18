PNC Championship Prize Money Payout 2024

When it comes to feel-good tournaments, you will be hard-pressed to find one better than the PNC Championship.

Comprised of 20 family pairings, it is a time for competitors to relax on the course in the run-up to Christmas and, with the likes of Tiger Woods and Nelly Korda teeing it up, it's set to be another exciting watch.

Team Woods will be making a fifth appearance in the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

The only way to qualify for this tournament is by winning a Major or Players Championship and, with a $1,085,000 prize purse up for grabs, which is the same as last year, there's a chance for one pairing to take home a $200,000 first prize paycheck.

However, this is one tournament where money is not the factor, as the PNC Championship has drawn up some incredible moments over the past years, with it being a great event to create plenty of family memories for years to come.

Taking place over two days (21st - 22nd December), the format is a Scramble and, for 2024, defending champions Bernhard and Jason Langer return, with Bernhard looking to secure a record sixth PNC Championship belt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The tee times have already been released, with Team Langer getting underway at 10:57am ET alongside another former winning pair at this event, Vijay and Qass Singh.

In front of them is the main attraction of Tiger and Charlie Woods, who begin their venture for a first PNC title alongside Justin and Luke Leonard.

You can take a look at the full first round tee times here and, below, we have listed the full prize money breakdown for you to check out.

PNC Championship Prize Money Payout

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $200,000 2nd $80,000 3rd $57,250 4th $50,000 5th $49,000 6th $48,000 7th $47,000 8th $46,000 9th $45,000 10th $44,500 11th $44,000 12th $43,500 13th $43,000 14th $42,500 15th $42,000 16th $41,500 17th $41,000 18th $40,500 19th $40,250 20th $40,000

Do Players Win Money At The PNC Championship?

Despite being a family orientated affair, the PNC Championship still offers prize money. In 2024, there is a purse of $1.085m, which is identical to last year. The professional on the winning team will earn $200,000.

Who Will Play In The PNC Championship?

The tournament, which is open to Major winners, winners of The Players Championship and partners who are neither on the PGA Tour nor the LPGA Tour, has a typically strong field.

Tiger Woods and his son Charlie are standout names, along with defending champions Bernhard and Jason Langer, as well as John Daly and John Daly II. Along with the former champions, Nelly Korda plays with her father, Petr, Sir Nick Faldo competes with his son, Matthew, and Annika Sorenstam plays alongside her son Will McGee.

WHEN DO TIGER WOODS AND CHARLIE WOODS TEE OFF?

Team Woods begin round one of the 2024 PNC Championship at 10:44am on Saturday, December 21 alongside Team Leonard. Round Two tee times will be released in due course.